Global Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia Market Growth Overview For 2024-2033

Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The chemotherapy-induced anemia market has shown robust growth, expanding from $2.4 billion in 2023 to $2.6 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 8.4%. This growth is driven by increased cancer prevalence, expanded chemotherapy treatments, and an aging population with higher cancer incidence. The market is poised to grow to $3.46 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.4%, supported by advancements in oncology supportive care, rising healthcare expenditure, and personalized medicine.

Rising Prevalence of Cancer and Chemotherapy Driving Market Growth

The high prevalence of cancer and chemotherapy-induced anemia (CIA) are significant factors propelling market expansion. CIA occurs due to inflammation-induced iron deficiency, bone marrow disruption, and malignant tissue invasion, leading to blood loss.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players such as Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, and Novartis AG are focusing on developing oral treatments like oral HIF-PHI to enhance red blood cell production. For example, FibroGen Inc.'s roxadustat showed promising results in treating CIA, demonstrating efficacy in non-myeloid malignancies without the need for red blood cell transfusions.

Market Segments

•Anemia Types: Mild Anemia, Moderate Anemia, Severe Anemia, Life-Threatening Anemia

•Treatment Types: RBC Transfusion, Erythropoiesis-Stimulating Agents (ESAs), Iron Supplementation

•End-Users: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Multispecialty Clinics, Cancer Research Centers, Cancer Rehabilitation Centers

Regional Insights: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific to Witness Rapid Growth

North America dominated the chemotherapy-induced anemia market in 2023, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure and high healthcare expenditure. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth, supported by increasing cancer incidences and improving healthcare facilities.

Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on chemotherapy-induced anemia market size, chemotherapy-induced anemia market drivers and trends, chemotherapy-induced anemia market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The chemotherapy-induced anemia market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

