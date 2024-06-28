Global Veterinary Biologics Market Growth Overview For 2024-2033

Veterinary Biologics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The veterinary biologics market has experienced robust growth in recent years, with the market size projected to increase from $11.77 billion in 2023 to $12.78 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. This growth can be attributed to several factors including animal disease outbreaks, regulatory support, the globalization of trade, and the economic significance of livestock.

Emerging Trends Driving Market Growth

In the forecast period, the veterinary biologics market is expected to continue its strong growth trajectory, reaching $17.11 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.6%. Key drivers include the rise of emerging infectious diseases, changing disease patterns due to climate change, the adoption of precision livestock farming, and increasing trends in pet ownership. Major trends shaping the market include the expansion of education and training programs, the development of eco-friendly and sustainable biologics, integration of digital health records, growth in companion animal biologics, and the advancement of customized and targeted therapies.

Key Players and Market Innovations

Leading companies such as Bayer AG, Zoetis Inc., and Merck Animal Health Inc. are focusing on innovation to enhance their product portfolios. For example, Zoetis Inc. recently received FDA approval for Librela, a monoclonal antibody medication targeting canine osteoarthritis pain, demonstrating significant advancements in pain management for dogs.

Major Segments of the Veterinary Biologics Market

Product Types:

• Vaccines

• Diagnostic Kits

• Immunomodulators

• Antiserums and Antibodies

• Other Products

Disease Types:

• Bluetongue

• Foot and Mouth Disease

• Brucellosis and Tuberculosis

• Other Diseases

Distribution Channels:

• Veterinary Hospitals

• Veterinary Clinics

• Other Distribution Channels

Applications:

• Production Animal

• Companion Animal

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading Growth

In 2023, North America dominated the veterinary biologics market, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Comprehensive regional insights are detailed in the market report, offering a deep dive into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

