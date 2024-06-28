Vice Foreign Minister Deng Li Attends National Day Reception Held by the Embassy of Luxembourg in China

On June 27, 2024, Vice Foreign Minister Deng Li, upon invitation, attended the National Day reception Held by the Embassy of Luxembourg in China, and had an exchange of views with Ambassador of Luxembourg to China Roland Reiland on China-Luxembourg relations and China-EU relations, among others.
