MPD Seeks Suspect in a Southeast Homicide

The Metropolitan Police is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a homicide suspect.

On Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at approximately 12:23 p.m., First District officers responded to the 1300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from gunshot wound injuries. He died at the scene.

The decedent has been identified as 32-year-old Thomas Carlos Felder of no fixed address.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/Jt2xhm8DEYk

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24065217