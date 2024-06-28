MPD Searching for Suspects in Northwest Armed Carjacking

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying suspects in an armed carjacking in Northwest.

On Friday, June 21, 2024, at approximately 11:30 p.m., the victim reported being in their vehicle in the 1200 block of Vermont Avenue, Northwest. Multiple suspects approached the vehicle. One of the suspects entered the vehicle then brandished a handgun and demanded the victim exit the vehicle. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene with the vehicle. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered.

The suspects were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24094848