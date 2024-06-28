Europe Rail Glazing Market Size, Latest Trends, Growth Rate, Key Drivers And Forecast To 2028

Europe Rail Glazing Market

Increase in demand for improving passenger capacity, issues related to green, safe, and economical public transportation

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐑𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐆𝐥𝐚𝐳𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 was valued at $340.8 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $484.2 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2028. The report offers detailed segmentation of the Europe rail glazing market based on product, application, coach type, glazing technology, and country.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A11460

The railway industry in Europe is adopting electric-driven railway transportation medium to lower carbon footprints and support green mobility. Adoption of green mobility is expected to implement high-end technology enabled components to cater to changing needs. This is expected to create demand for advanced rail glazing technology in the coming years. The coated segment is anticipated to hold leading market share in terms of value, owing to its operational efficiency along with improved safety of rail passengers. The Europe rail glazing market is witnessed as a consolidated market as limited number of players is operating in the market.

Surge in demand for passenger capacity, concerns for safe, green, and economical public transportation solution, and refurbishment of existing rolling stock drive the growth of the Europe rail glazing market. In addition, strategic partnerships with rail operators and technological innovations in railway transportation are expected to present new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The key players profiled in the Europe rail glazing market report are AGC Inc., Dellner Romag Ltd., Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd., GL Spezialverglasung GmbH, Independent Glass Co. Ltd., Lippert, Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited, OSG, Russian Glass Company (RGC), and Saint-Gobain.

Based on product, the side windows segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2028. The report also discusses the aftermarket segment.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/europe-rail-glazing-market/purchase-options

Factors, such as rolling stock manufacturing and refurbishment projects, are estimated to create lucrative opportunity for rail glazing solutions as rail glazing is a crucial component of any rail transportation medium. The EMU segment is expected to create significant opportunity in the coming years, owing to electrification trend of rolling stock as well as planned manufacturing projects across Europe.

Based on application, the OEM segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, holding nearly four-fifths of the Europe rail glazing market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, this segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2028. The research also analyzes the aftermarket segment.

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A11460

Market participants of rail glazing are following certain approaches to manage operations by slashed budgets, extended equipment lifecycles, decreased staff sizes, and reduced salaries in the short term to overcome financial downturn. This positive demand outlook for railway transportation and rolling stock solution is estimated to witness positive growth for rail glazing as it is associated with safe and cost-effective glazing solution.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By product, the side windows segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the OEM segment is projected to lead the rail glazing market in Europe, in terms of market share, by the end of the forecast period.

Depending on coach type, the EMU segment is expected to register significant CAGR during the forecast period.

The UK is anticipated to witness leading market growth during the forecast period, owing to upcoming refurbishment as well as new rolling stock projects.

𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Europe Cold Chain Logistics Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/05/18/2231335/0/en/Europe-Cold-Chain-Logistics-Market-to-Generate-79-16-Billion-by-2025-Says-Allied-Market-Research.html

Freight forwarding Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/freight-forwarding-market-to-reach-285-15-billion-globally-by-2031-at-4-1-cagr-allied-market-research-301596949.html

Freight Trucking Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2022/11/16/2557532/0/en/Freight-Trucking-Market-Size-to-Reach-4-457-4-Billion-by-2031-Allied-Market-Research.html

Dropshipping Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dropshipping-market-to-reach-1-670-1-billion-globally-by-2031-at-27-1-cagr-allied-market-research-301670255.html