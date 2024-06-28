PACER, the World's Smartest Wearable Breath Analyzer Surpasses US$70,000 on Kickstarter
Revolutionizing Athletic Performance with Precision Breath Analysis Technology of 20+ biometrics, for novices & experts!
We believe that PACER has the potential to change the way athletes train and perform, by providing them with accurate and personalized data about their physical capabilities.”MIDDLETOWN, DE, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neumafit, a leading innovator in fitness technology, has announced that its latest product, PACER, has surpassed $70,000 in funding on Kickstarter. This groundbreaking wearable breath analyzer has captured the attention of fitness enthusiasts and athletes worldwide, with its unique ability to provide detailed insights into physical capabilities and revolutionize athletic performance.
"We are thrilled to see the overwhelming support for our PACER on Kickstarter," says Neumafit Founder and CEO, Jinmo Kim. "We believe that this device has the potential to change the way athletes train and perform, by providing them with accurate and personalized data about their physical capabilities. We are grateful to all our backers for believing in our vision and helping us bring this innovative product to life."
Unlike traditional fitness devices that are worn for every workout, the PACER is designed to be used once a month for a comprehensive analysis. This allows users to track their progress and make informed decisions about their training regimen. With the precision of a CPET (Cardiopulmonary Exercise Test), which is typically conducted in clinical settings, the PACER offers a convenient and cost-effective alternative for athletes to monitor their physical capabilities.
PACER's advanced technology analyzes various breath metrics to provide an accurate assessment of an athlete's VO2 max and lactate threshold. This data helps athletes tailor their training programs for maximum efficiency and effectiveness. The device is currently being produced, and Neumafit plans to ship the first units to backers by September this year.
With the campaign still ongoing, Neumafit encourages potential backers to take advantage of the exclusive early bird rewards. These include significant discounts of up to 42% off the retail price and free worldwide shipping, available only through the Kickstarter campaign.
About Neumafit
Neumafit is a pioneering company in the field of fitness technology, dedicated to creating innovative solutions that help athletes achieve their full potential. By combining technology with a deep understanding of athletic performance, Neumafit aims to provide tools that enhance training and improve results. For more information, visit Neumafit's website or follow them on social media.
