FEMA Continues to Expand Housing Options for Survivors

HONOLULU – In addition to leasing units for eligible survivors through FEMA’s Direct Lease Program, FEMA is actively building a temporary group housing site on Maui at Kilohana. Given the speed and progress of residential debris removal in Lahaina, FEMA is now also beginning to work with interested private homeowners to place temporary housing units on their property while they rebuild their home.

FEMA is specifically engaging private homeowners who lost their primary home in the August wildfires, are eligible for FEMA Direct Housing, and have not yet secured housing. Knowing that housing solutions are not one-size-fits-all, and each survivor has a unique set of needs, FEMA will contact these homeowners to determine if they would like a no-cost, temporary unit placed on their property. Questions will be asked to ensure there is sufficient space, sewer or septic system capacity, and electric power for a temporary unit.

FEMA has solicited bids from contractors who can install these temporary housing units on private properties and land developed for group sites; contractors had until June 24 to submit bids for this opportunity. FEMA is currently reviewing the bids.

The temporary housing units, which FEMA calls Alternative Transportable Temporary Housing Units, will be provided at no cost to eligible survivors as furnished one-, two- or three-bedroom units. They will also meet all applicable federal, state and Maui County requirements.

Although various housing assistance programs and resources have been made available to survivors on Maui, FEMA’s current effort seeks to give as many private homeowners as possible the chance to return to their neighborhoods, reside on their own lots with their families, all while taking the necessary steps to rebuild their homes and move forward with their recovery.

