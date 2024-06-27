AUSTRALIA, June 27 - The Criminal Code Amendment (Deepfake Sexual Material) Bill 2024 [Provisions] would amend the Criminal Code Act 1995 to introduce offences for the transmission of sexual material relating to adults, without their consent. The offences would capture both unaltered material and material created and altered using technology (commonly referred to as 'deepfakes').

The submissions deadline is 19 July 2024.

The reporting date is 8 August 2024.