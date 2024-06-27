LAW NEWS RELEASE – Deputy Sheriff Arrested 062724
June 27, 2024
Deputy Sheriff Arrested for Harassment
HONOLULU – On June 27, 2024, at 10:45 a.m., Deputy Sheriff William Gary, age 46, was placed under arrest for alleged harassment by the Department of Law Enforcement’s Criminal Investigations Division. Gary was released pending further investigation.
Gary is assigned to the Airport Division. Gary is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
