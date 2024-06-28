Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green Signs 22 Bills for Hawaiʻi’s Heath Care, Community Systems and Health Care Workforce Development into Law

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR GREEN SIGNS 22 BILLS FOR HAWAIʻI’S HEALTH CARE, COMMUNITY SYSTEMS AND HEALTH CARE WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT INTO LAW

June 27, 2024

HONOLULU – Governor Josh Green, M.D., today signed 22 significant pieces of legislation into law, marking a significant day for Hawaiʻi’s health care industry, community support systems, and health care workforce development. Among these new laws are four key bills: SB 3139, HB 2159, SB 3094, and HB 1827, which would continue the Green Administration’s commitment to a healthier Hawaiʻi and improving the state’s health care system.

SB 3139: RELATING TO CRISIS SERVICES

SB 3139 creates a crisis intervention and diversion services program within the Department of Health, aimed at steering individuals with mental health and substance use disorders away from the criminal justice system and toward appropriate health care services. This initiative reflects Hawaiʻi’s commitment to providing compassionate care and support to those in crisis, ensuring they receive timely intervention and treatment instead of incarceration.

“Through this bill, we affirm our commitment to a more humane and effective approach to addressing mental health crises in our communities. By prioritizing access to crisis intervention services, we can support individuals in need and foster healthier outcomes for everyone,” said Governor Green.

HB 2159: RELATING TO MENTAL HEALTH



HB 2159 amends Hawaiʻi’s mental health statutes, emphasizing enhanced support for individuals needing assisted community treatment (ACT). This bill requires the Department of the Attorney General to assist in preparing and filing petitions for ACT, ensuring that individuals receive necessary psychiatric evaluations before discharge from psychiatric facilities, and allowing private petitioners the option to decline state assistance. These changes aim to streamline access to mental health services and divert individuals away from the criminal justice system, promoting a more compassionate and effective approach to mental health care in Hawaiʻi.

This measure underscores Governor Green’s commitment to improving mental health outcomes statewide. “By ensuring comprehensive support through assisted community treatment, we are prioritizing the well-being of individuals in crisis and reinforcing our commitment to compassionate care for all residents of Hawaiʻi,” said the Governor. These reforms are set to take effect immediately, marking a significant step forward in Hawaiʻi’s efforts to strengthen its mental health support framework.

SB 3094: RELATING TO PEER SUPPORT SPECIALISTS

SB 3094 establishes a temporary peer support specialist working group within the Office of Wellness and Resilience (OWR) to enhance the role and effectiveness of peer support specialists in Hawaiʻi. Peer support is recognized for its benefits in mental and behavioral health, as well as for individuals facing homelessness, substance abuse, and involvement in child welfare or justice systems.

“Creating the Office of Wellness and Resilience and establishing this working group are visionary steps toward a healthier, more resilient, and more supportive Hawaiʻi,” said Governor Green. “Peer support specialists play a vital role in fostering recovery and resilience, and this legislation will strengthen our state’s mental health infrastructure.”

HB 1827: RELATING TO HEALTH CARE WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT

HB 1827 addresses the pressing need for a robust health care workforce in Hawaiʻi. This legislation focuses on implementing new and expanding existing programs to attract, train, and retain health care professionals in the state. HB 1827 includes initiatives utilizing a public-private investment and partnership model including support for the High School Health Care Workforce Certificate Program, classroom renovations for health care training, and the Glidepath Program for Certified Nurse Aides.

The complete list of bills signed included the following:

Click links to see full details of bills enacted into law.

RELATING TO MENTAL HEALTH

HB1830 HB2 SD1 CD 1

HB2042 HD1 SD1 CD1

SB3279 SD1 HD2 CD1

HB1148 HD1 SD2 CD1

RELATING TO PUBLIC HEALTH STANDING ORDERS

SB3122 SD1 HD2

RELATING TO MEDICAL CARE FOR MINORS

SB3125 SD2 HD2

RELATING TO INSURANCE

HB1686 HD1 SD1 CD1

RELATING TO NURSES

SB63 SD2 HD3 CD2

RELATING TO PRESCRIPTIONS

SB2119 HD1 CD1

HB1836 HD2 SD2 CD1

RELATING TO DENTAL HYGIENISTS

SB2476 HD2 CD1

RELATING TO PROVIDER ORDERS FOR LIFE-SUSTAINING TREATMENT FORM

SB2529 SD1 HD1 CD1

RELATING TO WORKERS’ COMPENSATION MEDICAL BENEFITS

HB1944 HD2 SD1 CD1

HB1889 HD1 SD2

RELATING TO THE OʻAHU REGIONAL HEALTH CARE SYSTEM, HAWAIʻI HEALTH SYSTEMS CORPORATION

SB2387 SD2 HD1 CD1

RELATING TO TITLE 24, HAWAIʻI REVISED STATUTES

HB2393 HD1 SD1

RELATING TO PHARMACISTS

HB2553 HD2 SD2 CD1

RELATING TO EDUCATION

HB2577 HD1 SD1

