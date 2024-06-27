Submit Release
Stream Advisory Rescinded for Posey Creek near Strother Field Industrial Park located near Winfield

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a stream advisory for Posey Creek, near Strother Field Industrial Park located Southwest of Winfield, Kansas that was issued on Feb. 27.

The stream advisory was the result of operational problems at the Strother Field Industrial Park wastewater treatment plant. 

Water sampling indicates that tested bacteria and contaminant levels are within normal range.

KDHE has deemed the stream safe for secondary (wading) contact and livestock use. 

To view the original stream advisory, click here

###

