Latin American Voice Actor Jayce Ghoul Announces Career Move to Los Angeles

After Jayce had gotten out of his 9-5, he fully pursues his passion. Now, it’s his career and he’s moved to the place of opportunity.

It’s not about how much time you have, it’s how you use it.” — Ekko, the boy who shattered time

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- After serving in the military for several years, Jayce Ghoul has made the decision to leave his career in the armed forces and move to California to pursue his dream of becoming a full-time voice actor. Known for his charismatic and passionate storytelling, Ghoul has caught the attention of some of the largest companies in the industry.He has always had a passion for voice acting, made the difficult decision to leave the military in order to fully dedicate himself to his dream. He has been honing his skills and building his portfolio while serving in the military, but now feels it is the right time to take the leap and pursue his passion full-time.With his unique voice and ability to bring characters to life, he has already caught the eyes of major companies in the voice acting industry. He has been offered several opportunities to work on various projects, including animated films, video games, and commercials. His talent and dedication have impressed industry professionals, and he is excited to see where this new chapter in his life will take him.His move to California is not only a personal milestone, but it also marks a new beginning for his career. He is determined to make the most of this opportunity and is grateful for the support he has received from his family, friends, and colleagues. He hopes to inspire others to pursue their dreams and never give up on their passions.As he embarks on this new journey, he is grateful for the experiences and skills he gained in the military, but is excited for what the future holds in the world of voice acting. His charismatic and passionate storytelling is sure to captivate audiences and make a lasting impact in the industry. Follow his journey on his social media platforms and stay tuned for his upcoming projects.

Visual Reel of Past Work