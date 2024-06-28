Synthetic Yarn Market Estimated to Reach $300.5 billion by 2029 Globally, at a CAGR of 5.1%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Synthetic Yarn Market is projected to grow USD 234.1 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 300.5 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2029, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets. The demand for synthetic yarn from apparel & furnishing industry is increasing significantly due to increase in urban population and rapid urbanization. The demand for apparels & home furnishing is rising due to changing fashion trends and lifestyles.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=234897557

Browse in-depth TOC on "Synthetic Yarn Market”

202- Market Data Tables

63- Figures

251- Pages

List of Key Players in Synthetic Yarn Market:

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan) Teijin Limited (Japan) Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan) DuPont (US) Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan) Zhejiang Hengyi Group Ltd. (China) Reliance Industries Limited (India) Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (Thailand) Aksa Akrilik Kimya (Turkey) Lenzing Group (Austria) Eastman Chemical Company (US) Others

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Synthetic Yarn Market:

Drivers: Growing demand for fast fashion trend Restraints: Increasing competition from natural fiber yarn Opportunity: Growing demand for eco-friendly products Challenge: Increasing environmental regulations and standards

Get Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=234897557

Key Findings of the Study:

Filament yarn type accounted for the largest market share in 2023, in terms of value. Polyester fiber type accounted for the largest market share, in terms of volume in 2023. Apparels & home furnishings to remain the largest end-use industries in terms of volume during the forecast period. Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest share in 2023, in terms of volume.

Based on yarn type, the synthetic yarn market is segmented into filament yarn, and spun yarn. In terms of value, and volume, filament yarn type dominated the market. The high market share is attributed to its availability into a wide range of colors and a variety of applications in various end-use industries. Filament yarn is used in various industries such as apparels & home furnishings, aerospace, automotive & transportation, electrical & electronics and industrial applications.

Based on fiber type, the synthetic yarn market is segmented into different types of fibers -Polyester, Nylon, Rayon/Viscose, Acrylic and others. In terms of value, and volume, polyester fiber type dominated the market. The high market share is attributed to its mechanical properties such as high strength, resilience, excellent durability, resistant to chemicals, and quick drying property. Polyester fiber is widely used in apparel & home furnishings, industrial applications, and automotive & transportation industries.

Based on the applications, the global synthetic yarn market has been segmented into apparels & home furnishings, Aerospace, Automotive & transportation industry, electrical & electronics and industrial applications. Synthetic yarns are most widely used in the apparel & furnishing industry. This is because synthetic yarns are cost-effective and easy to care for when used for clothing and home textiles. High tenacity, High modulus, excellent stretchability and durability make them suitable to get used in various applications across the world.

Get 10% Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=234897557

Based on Region, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow with the highest CAGR, in terms of both value and volume, during the forecasted period 2024 to 2029. This region has well established players in the synthetic yarn market. Many companies are focusing on advancement in technologies and shifting towards sustainability to cater to the growing demand for synthetic yarns across the world. Growth of apparel & home furnishing is boosting the market for synthetic yarns in the Asia Pacific region. Growth in various industries, such as aerospace, automotive & transportation and industrial applications drives the synthetic yarn market.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Fibers and Composites Market Research Reports

Related Reports:

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Rohan Salgarkar MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com