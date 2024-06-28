I-17 closed Monday night (July 1) south of Flagstaff for bridge work

FLAGSTAFF – Interstate 17 is scheduled to be closed in both directions at J.W. Powell Boulevard south of Flagstaff from 7 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday (July 2) for bridge construction.

Traffic will detour along the off- and on-ramps at the J.W. Powell interchange during the overnight closure of I-17, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Crews are building a new bridge to carry J.W. Powell Boulevard over the interstate.

Drivers on I-17 should allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching the project’s work zones near Pulliam Airport and Fort Tuthill Park. A 10-foot vehicle width restriction will be in place during the I-17 closure.

ADOT’s $8.2 million project to add the new J.W. Powell Boulevard bridge is scheduled for completion in fall 2024. The existing bridge will be removed after traffic is shifted to the new structure later this year.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and via the AZ511 app (download free for Apple and Android devices). ADOT also provides highway condition updates via its X/Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.