Disaster Recovery Center in Attleboro Scheduled to Close on July 3

FRAMINGHAM, MA – The Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in Attleboro at Bristol Community College is scheduled to close on Wednesday, July 3 at 3 p.m.

The DRC has been open to assist residents affected by the severe storms and flooding that took place Sept. 11-13, 2023 in Bristol and Worcester counties.

Affected residents can visit the DRC at Bristol Community College (11 Field Road) until July 3. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Centers are accessible to people with disabilities or who may not speak English well or need American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation services. The facilities are equipped with assistive technology equipment, including, Video Remote Interpreting, large print or braille material and amplified listening systems.

If you need a reasonable accommodation, sign language interpreter, or translation or interpreter assistance, please let a FEMA specialist at the center know. If a disaster survivor cannot travel to the DRC, FEMA will arrange a home visit.

Residents don’t need to visit a DRC to apply for FEMA assistance. Other ways to register include:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov

Downloading the FEMA app

Calling 800-621-3362 Help is available in multiple languages. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or another relay service, give FEMA your number for that service when you call. Phone lines operate from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

The deadline to apply is July 15.

