Governor Mills Statement on Supreme Court's Ruling in Moyle v. United States

MAINE, June 27

June 27, 2024



Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement today on the Supreme Court's decision in Moyle v. United States:

"The Supreme Court has provided temporary relief to women in Idaho by allowing abortions in emergency situations €“ a right that, frankly, should never have been in question. But the Court has failed in its obligation to state unequivocally that the right to an abortion in an emergency is guaranteed under Federal law in every single state across America. I want to be clear: the right to reproductive health care should not depend upon where a person lives. The rights of women, regardless of their zip code, are not dispensable. Here in Maine, we will continue to do everything we can to stand up for and defend reproductive rights and freedoms."