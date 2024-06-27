Commentary | Did political bias actually influence California court ruling on anti-tax ballot measure?
They alleged that a court dominated by Democratic appointees had acted with political motives rather than legal reasoning, ruling that The Taxpayer Protection and Government Accountability Act was a revision of the state constitution and could not be proposed through a citizens initiative.