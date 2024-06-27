Amesite Announces Collaboration with Professional College Counselors to Offer Amesite Explorer Seminars

Company’s High-Touch, Bespoke High School Programs Enable Students to Access Top Faculty Directly

DETROIT, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST), a leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform for business and education markets, announced today the engagement of collaborators for its Amesite Explorer Seminars, which offer students direct mentorship by distinguished faculty from the nation's top universities and colleges. The seminars are now being offered to clients of collaborating college counselors.



Brian Bacon, Independent Education Consultant, said “Throughout my journey – academic advisor, business partner to colleges and universities, consultant and entrepreneur, I have learned the power of relationships. I am collaborating with Amesite Explorer Seminars because they offer my students the opportunity to create those critical relationships and advance their academic ambitions.”

Daniel Ryave, Independent Education Consultant, said “From the Peace Corps to small group mentorship in the U.S., advancing students has been my life's work. The importance of building relationships with expert mentors cannot be overstated, and that's why I teamed with Amesite Explorer Seminars – to make sure that these incredible young adults have access to faculty who can help them achieve a level of expertise and reach that enable them to fulfill their dreams. I'm excited to see my students advance through the Amesite Explorer Seminars.”

Brandon Owens, VP of Sales, Amesite Inc., said “By collaborating with respected college counselors, including members of Higher Education Consultants Association (HECA) and Independent Educational Consultants Association (IECA) we are able to engage students and families who desire a bespoke mentorship opportunity that enables student success. College counselors are, justifiably, highly trusted by families, who guide families through the often-challenging landscape of college admissions. College counselors see the value in our offering and are helping us enroll students who are targeting admission to top-tier colleges and universities.”

Among top colleges, the lowest acceptance rate by an institution was 3.45% in 2023, a 25.8% decrease in acceptance since 2017.

Educational Consulting and Training is an estimated $64 billion industry globally and is expected to grow to $115 billion by 2029. There are estimated 26,500 Independent Education Counselors internationally, who support students through the college admissions process. Independent Education Counselors are represented by several trade groups, including The National Association for College Admission Counseling (NACAC), Higher Education Consultants Association (HECA), Independent Educational Consultants Association (IECA).

Amesite CEO Dr. Ann Marie Sastry said, "Offering bespoke experiences on our own brand enables us to directly deliver high quality experiential learning – we have already demonstrated 100% student retention rate in high school programs on our platform. Amesite Explorer Seminars leverage our successful tech stack and deep relationships with faculty to meet an immediate and growing need. We have high expectations for programmatic success and growth."

Schools, college counselors and families interested in the opportunity may contact Brandon Owens, VP Sales, Amesite Inc. at brandon@amesite.com to learn more about referral requirements to the program and applying for admission.

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite Inc., an education tech SaaS company, offers its proprietary learning platform and content services to deploy affordable and effective AI for white-labeled online learning programs for colleges and universities. The company's technology platform leverages cutting-edge AI to offer an innovative out-of-the box, AI-powered learning ecosystem, complete with 24/7 learner support, up-to-date content and ready-to-go programs to quickly deploy and generate revenue. With the announcement of NurseMagic™, Amesite has entered the B2C AI app market. Amesite has also announced its intention to deliver other apps on its infrastructure including a Public Safety app that includes training and preparedness for active shooter response. For more information, visit https://amesite.com.

