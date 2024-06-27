Notice of Extension of Public Comment Period - Draft Air Quality Operating Permit for Virginia Concrete Company & Vulcan Materials

Extension of Public Comment Period to July 10, 2024

Draft Air Quality Operating Permit for Virginia Concrete Company, LLC dba Vulcan Materials Company

On May 24, 2024, notice was given that Virginia Concrete Company, LLC dba Vulcan Materials Company has applied for an air quality permit pursuant to the requirements of Title 20 of the District of Columbia Municipal Regulations, Chapter 2 (20 DCMR Chapter 2) to continue to operate an existing ready mix concrete batch plant and associated appurtenances, located at 2 S St. SW, Washington DC.

With that notice, the Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE) issued a draft air quality operating permit (No. 6451-R2) with associated technical support memorandum for public review and comment. The permit application and supporting documentation, along with the draft synthetic minor permit, were made available for public inspection at the DOEE office at 1200 First Street NE between the hours of 8:15 A.M. and 4:45 P.M. Monday through Friday and electronically upon request. Also in the notice, DOEE scheduled a public hearing which was held in a hybrid format on June 26, 2024 at 5:30 PM.

The notice requested that all public comments be submitted by June 26, 2024. However, upon request, this public comment period has been extended through Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

All relevant comments will be considered before taking final action on the permit application.



Written comments on the proposed permit should be addressed to:

Stephen S. Ours

Chief, Permitting Branch - Air Quality Division

Department of Energy and Environment

1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor

Washington, DC 20002



[email protected]



No comments submitted after July 10, 2024 will be accepted.

For more information, please contact Stephen S. Ours at (202) 498-8143 or [email protected].