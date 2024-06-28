Diversified Labeling Solutions Expands RFID Label Offering with New Mark Andy Servo Die Cutter
DLS moves to accommodate the growth of RFID technology with their new servo die cutter station.
Having the expanded capability to provide prime RFID labels allows us to offer customers a strategy for complying with the retail mandates that doesn’t sacrifice branding.”ITASCA, IL, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a strategic move to further accommodate the exponential growth of RFID technology, Diversified Labeling Solutions (DLS), a national converter of pressure-sensitive labels, has added a new servo die cutter station as an expansion to its RFID production capabilities.
— Ryan Zins, DLS Product Manager for RFID Labels
The new servo die cutter station gives DLS the advantage of inserting RFID inlays into preprinted material from any press, including the HP Indigo, as well as preprinted webs from other print companies. This allows for expanded prime RFID label production. Since the demand for both prime labels and RFID technology continues to grow in the retail and logistics industries, this new RFID expansion will help DLS maximize opportunities for its distributors.
"Diversified Labeling Solutions has been at the forefront of servicing the RFID label demand," said DLS V.P of Manufacturing, Mike Kaufman. "This new servo die-cutting station is instrumental in creating more RFID solutions for prime labels in the retail space."
“Having the expanded capability to provide prime RFID labels allows us to offer customers a strategy for complying with the retail mandates that doesn’t sacrifice branding. We can also now offer fellow print companies the ability to insert RFID inlays into their customers’ printed labels and packaging.” said Ryan Zins, DLS Product Manager for RFID Labels.
With the recent mandates creating more urgency for RFID implementation, the servo die cutter is a welcome addition to DLS’ existing RFID products and services. In addition to the new prime RFID label offering, DLS provides stock and custom RFID labels, Walmart RFID labels, service bureau printing and encoding, TSC Printronix RFID printers, and customer support, such as RFID label training.
Taking a cue from retail giants like Walmart, who are rolling out RFID across the board to boost inventory accuracy and improve the shopping experience, DLS has also embraced the RFID innovation early. The new servo die cutter enhances production capabilities and demonstrates the company's commitment to staying ahead of the curve and adopting the latest advancements in printing technology.
“We're integrating RFID tech into prime labels for a more polished and simplified solution for inventory tracking and fewer labels on the products,” said VP of Marketing, James Cirigliano. “It's all about reducing the overall cost of product labeling and helping our customers differentiate themselves from the competition."
A wholly-owned subsidiary of TSC Auto ID Technology Co. Ltd., DLS has been a preferred B2B supplier of high-quality, custom-printed pressure-sensitive labels since 1985. All products, from blank labels to full-color high-definition labels, are produced utilizing the latest in flexographic and digital printing technologies. Exemplar of their motto “We only succeed when you do,” DLS’ dedicated team is passionate about labels and is willing to share their expertise with partnered distributors to help them grow their business. With locations in five states and headquartered in Itasca, Illinois, DLS is well-situated to offer products to distributor customers nationwide. To learn more about the dedicated team at DLS, its exceptional offerings and services, or to receive a quote, please visit https://teamdls.com or call 800.397.3013.
Katie Forsythe
Diversified Labeling Solutions
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn