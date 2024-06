K92 Mining Announces Voting Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K92 Mining Inc. (“K92” or the “Company”) (TSX: KNT; OTCQX: KNTNF) is pleased to announce the voting results of its 2024 annual general and special meeting (“AGM”) of shareholders that was held today as a virtual and in-person event. All of the resolutions proposed at the meeting were duly passed.

A total of 141,520,311 common shares, representing 59.80% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date were voted. All of the Company’s seven director nominees were elected and detailed results of the votes on directors are shown below:

Name of Nominee



Votes For Votes Withheld Number % Number % Mark Eaton 126,670,347 97.75 2,911,065 2.25 Anne E. Giardini 127,562,682 98.44 2,018,730 1.56 Saurabh Handa 126,876,404 97.91 2,705,008 2.09 Cyndi Laval 129,481,351 99.92 100,061 0.08 Nan Lee 129,487,296 99.93 94,116 0.07 John D. Lewins 129,483,017 99.92 98,395 0.08 Graham Wheelock 128,845,696 99.43 735,716 0.57



Shareholders also voted in favour of the following matters:

Set the number of directors at seven (7);

Re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the directors to fix the auditor’s remuneration;

Approved the Amended Share Compensation Plan; and

Approved the non-binding advisory resolution accepting the Company’s approach to executive compensation.

Matter



Votes For Votes Against Number % Number % Number of Directors (7) 141,288,039 99.84 232,272 0.16 Appoint Auditor 140,605,688 99.35 914,622 0.65 Amended Share Compensation Plan 116,050,671 89.56 13,530,741 10.44 Advisory Vote on the Executive Compensation 124,657,640 96.20 4,923,772 3.80



All seven directors will serve on the Company's Board of Directors until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed.

Further details on the above matters are set forth in the Company's meeting materials, including the Management Information Circular dated May 22, 2024, that are accessible on K92’s website at www.k92mining.com and under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the AGM are also contained in the Report on Voting Results filed under the Company’s profile on the SEDAR+ website.

About K92

K92 Mining Inc. is engaged in the production of gold, copper and silver at the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea, as well as exploration and development of mineral deposits in the immediate vicinity of the mine. The Company declared commercial production from Kainantu in February 2018 and is in a strong financial position. A maiden resource estimate on the Blue Lake copper-gold porphyry project was completed in August 2022. K92 is operated by a team of mining company professionals with extensive international mine-building and operational experience.

On Behalf of the Company,

John Lewins, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact David Medilek, P.Eng., CFA, President and Chief Operating Officer at +1-604-416-4445

