Waldencast plc Announces Upcoming Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waldencast plc, (NASDAQ: WALD) (“Waldencast”), a global multi-brand beauty and wellness platform, announced upcoming earnings release, conference call and webcast dates.



On Tuesday, August 27, 2024, after the U.S. stock market closes, the Company plans to issue a press release detailing its financial performance for the second quarter and first half of fiscal 2024. The Company’s management team will conduct a conference call and webcast with slide presentation to discuss its results, strategy and outlook on Wednesday, August 28, 2024 at 8:30am ET.

On Wednesday, November 20, 2024, after the U.S. stock market closes, the Company plans to issue a press release detailing its financial performance for the third quarter and first nine months of fiscal 2024. The Company’s management team will conduct a conference call and webcast with slide presentation to discuss its results, strategy and outlook on Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 8:30am ET.

Conference call dial in and webcast details will be added to the events section of the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.waldencast.com approximately 2 weeks prior to the earnings date.

