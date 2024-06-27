In Photos: U of T’s graduating students celebrated at 2024 spring convocation

The University of Toronto celebrated the graduation of more than 16,000 students this spring, some 13,000 of whom crossed the stage inside Convocation Hall, cheered on by friends and family.
Many members of the Class of 2024 began their studies at U of T amid the early periods of the COVID-19 pandemic, showcasing admirable resilience and perseverance on their way to earning their degrees.
The ceremonies, held June 3-21, featured traditions that date back more than a century alongside more recently introduced elements such as
the Eagle Feather Bearer leading the chancellor’s procession – and the inaugural appearance of the Eagle Feather Bearer’s Stole.
Here are some of the highlights of spring convocation ceremonies as captured by U of T photographers:
A U of T Mississauga grad receives a celebratory hug (photo by Nick Iwanyshyn)
Convocation Hall is bathed in sunshine as new grads from U of T Mississauga meet up with friends and family members (photo by Nick Iwanyshyn)
A graduand is all smiles during a University of Toronto Scarborough ceremony (photo by Ruilin Yuan)
A graduand’s service dog surveys their surroundings (photo by Polina Teif)
A graduating student receives congratulations on the big day (photo by Sally Lee)
Leanne Grosbeck, executive assistant in the Office of Indigenous Initiatives, leads a chancellor's procession as Eagle Feather Bearer (photo by Lisa Sakulensky)
A graduating student celebrates the culmination of years of hard work and dedication (photo by Johnny Guatto)
