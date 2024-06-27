Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Statement on the Supreme Court’s Order in Moyle v. United States

The Justice Department issued the following statement from Attorney General Merrick B. Garland on the Supreme Court’s order in Moyle v. United States:

“The Justice Department filed this lawsuit because the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, or EMTALA, guarantees essential emergency care to all Americans, no matter which state they live in. If a patient comes into the emergency room with a medical emergency seriously jeopardizing the patient’s life or health, EMTALA requires hospitals to offer the treatment necessary to stabilize that patient — including pregnancy termination, if that is the treatment required to save a woman’s life or prevent serious harm to her health. Today’s order means that, while we continue to litigate our case, women in Idaho will once again have access to the emergency care guaranteed to them under federal law. The Justice Department will continue to use every available tool to ensure that women in every state have access to that care.”