Shapiro Administration Visits Small Businesses in Columbia, Highlights Proposed Investments to Strengthen PA’s Main Streets

DCED Deputy Secretary Rick Vilello visited some of the Lancaster County borough’s small businesses that are helping to boost the regional economy. Supporting main streets like the one in Columbia is a vital part of Governor Josh Shapiro’s 2024-25 budget proposal, which includes $25 million for the new Main Street Matters program to invest in small businesses and commercial corridors that are the backbone of communities.

Columbia, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Deputy Secretary Rick Vilello joined local leaders for a tour of small businesses in Columbia, Lancaster County, to highlight Governor Josh Shapiro’s proposed investments in Pennsylvania’s main streets, downtown business districts, small businesses, and local communities.

Governor Shapiro has proposed $25 million in his 2024-25 budget for the new Main Street Matters program, which will strengthen communities and main streets across the Commonwealth. DCED will administer the new Main Street Matters program, which builds upon and modernizes the existing successes of the Keystone Communities program.

“While Keystone Communities has been an important resource, Governor Shapiro recognizes that there is more we can do to better support main streets and downtowns all across Pennsylvania,” said Deputy Secretary Rick Vilello. “The Governor’s proposed $25 million Main Street Matters program is the kind of bold investment that is needed to help Pennsylvania communities grow and thrive.”

Run by DCED, the Keystone Communities program encourages the creation of partnerships between the public and private sectors that support the growth and stability of neighborhoods and communities; social and economic diversity; and a strong and secure quality of life. Local governments, redevelopment and housing authorities, nonprofit organizations, community development corporations, and business, neighborhood, and downtown improvement districts are all eligible to apply for this grant funding.

Governor Shapiro recently announced nearly $7 million in Keystone Communities grants to support 49 community improvement projects in 25 counties across the Commonwealth – after receiving 117 applications for the program requesting more than $24 million in funding. This demonstrates the clear need for more state investments in the growth and stability of neighborhoods, main streets, and downtown districts so that Pennsylvania’s communities and their residents can thrive.

During his visit to Columbia, Deputy Secretary Vilello and local leaders visited the Flats at 315, Columbia Market House, Starview Brews, and Let’s Roll.

“The combined efforts of visionary business owners and Columbia officials are igniting a wonderful new season for the borough,” said Representative Brett Miller. “I’m excited to see all that lies ahead to make the borough even more appealing for tourism, recreation, small businesses, and for those looking to make Columbia their new home.”

“Revitalizing a downtown does not happen overnight, and this success has been the result of a lot of hard work from a strong Economic Development Organization and a strong Downtown Merchants Association,” said Columbia Mayor Leo Lutz. “We plan to keep the momentum going, and to really build on what we have put in place here in downtown Columbia.”

“The recent growth experienced here in Columbia is the result of years of good planning and the implementation of those plans over time,” said Mark Stivers, Columbia Borough Manager. “Today, we see new businesses opening up and existing shops renovating or expanding. What was once a lot of vacant store fronts, Locust Street is now a growing “Main Street” that is becoming a destination as well as a place to call home.”

The Governor’s 2024-25 budget calls for significant investments directly tied back to Pennsylvania’s new Economic Development Strategy, announced earlier this year. In addition to the $25 million to create the Main Street Matters program, other proposed economic development investments in the Governor’s budget include: $500 million in PA SITES funding to bring more commercial and industrial sites to Pennsylvania; $20 million to support large-scale innovation and leverage Pennsylvania’s best-in-class research and development assets; and $3.5 million to create and launch the Pennsylvania Regional Economic Competitiveness Challenge to incentivize regional growth.

Governor Shapiro knows that supporting our small businesses and commercial corridors is critical to our communities and economic success – and he and his Administration have been traveling the Commonwealth visiting Main Streets in Allentown, Bedford, Bethlehem, Connellsville, Ephrata, Franklin, Hazleton, Honesdale, Indiana, Lemoyne, Lewisburg, Media, Mount Lebanon, New Cumberland, Philadelphia’s Fishtown neighborhood, Somerset, West Philadelphia, and Wyomissing to promote his budget proposal.

You can read Pennsylvania’s first economic development strategy in 20 years. For more information on how the Governor’s proposed budget will create opportunity for all Pennsylvanians, visit Governor Josh Shapiro’s Budget website.

For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

