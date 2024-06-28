Eufaula Water Works & Sewer Board, AL, Modernizes Asset Management with OpenGov
GIS integration and customizable reporting will improve decision-making and resource allocation, helping to meet the needs of the community more effectively.ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Faced with an outdated system that hindered efficiency and complicated work order assignments, the Eufaula Water Works & Sewer Board (EWWSB), AL, recognized the need for a more streamlined and integrated approach. EWWSB chose OpenGov, the leader in asset management software, to revitalize its operations, attracted by its robust functionality and seamless integration capabilities.
Located in the historic City of Eufaula, Alabama, EWWSB was dealing with a fragmented system that made work order management laborious and planning difficult. The Board sought a comprehensive solution that could integrate GIS, enhance preventive maintenance, and centralize asset management. OpenGov Cartegraph Asset Management stood out during the search due to its ability to provide a unified platform for all operational needs, from tracking and monitoring work tasks to advanced budgeting based on real-time asset conditions.
With the implementation of OpenGov Cartegraph Asset Management, EWWSB can anticipate a change in how it manages its water and sewer infrastructure. The new system will enable the Board to reduce the time spent on closing out work orders, significantly boosting field crew productivity. Additionally, enhanced GIS integration and customizable reporting capabilities will improve decision-making and resource allocation, helping EWWSB meet the critical needs of the community more effectively.
The EWWSB joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
