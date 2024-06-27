Patriotic Millionaires Endorse Conor O'Callaghan
O'Callaghan gains endorsement from national group
Mr. O’Callaghan understands how large corporations and billionaires have eroded the political power of America’s working class.”SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the Patriotic Millionaires announced three new endorsements of candidates for the United States House of Representatives. The organization limited its criteria to non-incumbent tax and wage champions running in particularly competitive House districts. Among the candidates included was Conor O’Callaghan, Democratic candidate in AZ-01.
— Morris Pearl, the Chair of the Patriotic Millionaires
In a release, Patriotic Millionaires said: These leaders come from a range of personal and professional backgrounds and include a veteran, small business owners and nonprofit leaders, an attorney, and a financial services professional. They are committed to fighting against the spiraling economic inequality threatening our democracy, lifting up America’s workers, and building a better, more equitable tax code. The Patriotic Millionaires offer their full and enthusiastic support for both their primary and general election campaigns.
Economic inequality has reached levels not seen since the Gilded Age; workers’ wages have stagnated and declined in real terms, and billionaires are buying policy outcomes in Congress. These three candidates understand the critical moment we are in, and the dire consequences of failing to raise wages, tax wealth, and defend our institutions from the corrupting influence of money. These candidates will especially play an important role in next year’s fight over the expiring provisions of the 2017 Republican Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
Morris Pearl, the Chair of the Patriotic Millionaires and a former managing director at BlackRock, Inc., said:
“Mr. O’Callaghan understands how large corporations and billionaires have eroded the political power of America’s working class. We know that he will fight in Congress for the closure of tax loopholes that disproportionately benefit those corporations and work to ensure that the wealthiest individuals in this country pay their fair share in taxes. I am confident that the candidates endorsed by the Patriotic Millionaires will work tirelessly to meet the needs of their constituents, and not just wealthy donors like me. The first step in getting big money out of politics involves electing people who are committed to changing our broken system, and we believe these candidates fit the bill.”
Matt Grodsky
Matters of State Strategies
+1 602-432-6889
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube