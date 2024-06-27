Actelis Continues to Expand International Footprint with Over $300,000 New Order for Italian National Transportation Infrastructure Project

Actelis secures a $300,000 order for hybrid-fiber networking to support a critical transportation infrastructure project, continuing its expansion in international markets and highlighting the importance of its cost-effective, scalable, and secure technology.

FREMONT, Calif., June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) (“Actelis” or the “Company”), a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid deployment networking solutions for IoT applications, today announced that it has received an order of over $300,000 from its new channel partner in Italy to support a critical national transportation infrastructure project. This announcement comes on the backdrop of Actelis' continued success in the transportation sector, including the deployment of its solutions for National Highways in the UK, the Washington D.C. Department of Transportation and more, alongside an onslaught of achievements announced in recent weeks including new orders received from three military bases and airports across the globe.



Camera, sensors and other IoT systems are essential for traffic monitoring, surveillance, and law enforcement, requiring secure, high-speed connectivity to transmit large amounts of real-time data to traffic operations centers. Actelis’ solution enables this connectivity over long distances, ensuring each camera is seamlessly integrated into the network.

A key advantage of Actelis’ technology is its ability to deliver gigabit speeds over any wireline medium, eliminating the need for expensive and time-consuming engineering and construction projects. By leveraging existing infrastructure, Actelis maximizes the use of installed fiber while enhancing the performance of existing copper to fiber-grade levels. This hybrid-fiber solution is immediately deployable and scalable, offering substantial cost savings. In addition to enabling the immediate, long reach connectivity that transportation departments need, Actelis’ solution helps protect the network with its cyber-hardened solution featuring end-to-end encryption, among other protection features. Camera systems can be susceptible to attacks, and Actelis helps minimize threats with highly secure data transmission between each camera and the traffic operations center.

“Camera, sensor, and other IoT system deployments, especially for transportation, are an ideal application for our solution,” said Tuvia Barlev, Chairman and CEO of Actelis. “While running fiber along every inch of a roadway system may be prohibitively expensive, our solution delivers fiber-grade connectivity at a fraction of the cost, utilizing existing wiring. This project exemplifies how Actelis is transforming the infrastructure landscape by providing cost-effective, rapid deployment solutions that address the critical need for secure, high-speed connectivity. As we expand our presence in international markets, our innovative approach continues to unlock value and drive growth for our partners and customers.”

Actelis’ partner in this project, a leading provider of customized communications systems in Italy, serves prominent brands across various sectors, including transportation, airports, utilities, and government networks. They selected Actelis’ cyber and temperature-hardened MetaLIGHT 684Dx (ML684Dx) networking devices for this deployment. The ML684Dx is specifically designed for hybrid networks of fiber and copper and features optional Power over Ethernet and 256-bit MACsec encryption, making it the perfect product for transportation deployments.

About Actelis Networks, Inc.

Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) is a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid-deployment networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications including federal, state and local government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom and campus applications. Actelis’ unique portfolio of hybrid fiber-copper, environmentally hardened aggregation switches, high density Ethernet devices, advanced management software and cyber-protection capabilities, unlocks the hidden value of essential networks, delivering safer connectivity for rapid, cost-effective deployment. For more information, please visit www.actelis.com.

