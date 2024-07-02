Money Makeunder Showcases Journey to Become Unshoppable, Announces Program Launch to Help Others
Belmont City Press LLC Continues "Tell Us a Story" Series with Mary Ann Stenquist's journey and how she helps others on the road to financial freedom.
Stenquist's journey to financial freedom is a masterclass for others on how to afford the life they want with the money they already have.”LAYTON, UTAH, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Belmont City Press LLC is proud to announce its latest interview for its series, "Tell Us a Story," featuring inspiring tales of individuals who have taken bold steps to pursue their dreams and teach valuable lessons in self-belief. This edition showcases Mary Ann Stenquist, founder of “Money Makeunder” and the innovator behind “Become Unshoppable”—a movement dedicated to overcoming the urge to shop and ending overspending so individuals can afford the life they desire with the money they already have. We invited Stenquist to “Tell Us a Story.”
— Red Hilton CEO/Publisher Belmont City Press LLC
Stenquist's transformation story is one of perseverance and self-discovery. Once plagued by daily shopping sprees and spending $1,200 per month, she now spends less than $300 without the constraints of traditional budgeting. Her secret? Becoming “unshoppable.”
“It’s not about not living a ‘rich life,’” Stenquist explains, “it’s about not letting your life be run by the things that riches can buy. Oftentimes, the things with the most value don’t have a price tag.” And most often they are not ‘things’ at all.
Struggling for years with overspending, Stenquist found the all-too-common advice to “just stop spending” and “make a budget” was insufficient. “I was trying to fix my finances, but by the end of the month the money had already been spent. I wanted to find tools to stop spending before it happened.”
She began scrutinizing her discretionary spending, quickly realizing the extent of her financial challenges. “It was easy to see why we were making good money but had nothing to show for it.”
Stenquist went on to say, “I discovered that overspending is not a budgeting issue—it’s a spending issue. You have to get to the reasons behind your spending in order to make lasting changes to your spending habits and your finances,” she asserts. With no effective solutions available, she decided to chart her own course.
Stenquist’s journey led her to delve into the psychology of spending, uncovering the deep-seated psychological triggers behind compulsive shopping. “There is a psychological reason behind why we spend and yet nobody talks about it,” she notes. After years of study, she learned that people often use material goods to fill an inner void—one that can never be filled. “I often tell my clients, ‘Fill your heart, not your cart.’”
"I identified six main spending archetypes. These archetypes have behaviors that trigger spending. I call them The Spending Types," Stenquist explains.
The Spending Types are:
The Necessity Spender: This spender focuses on essential purchases for the household or family, often buying non-necessities only at a reduced price. While it’s prudent to prioritize necessities, intentional saving requires a clear plan.
The Bargain Spender: Always on the hunt for deals, the Bargain Spender thrives on comparison shopping and the thrill of finding treasures at the best price. The excitement of the deal keeps them shopping.
The Emotional Spender: Driven by emotions, this spender turns to shopping to replace unwanted feelings with positive ones. The Emotional Spender is motivated by the happiness that purchases bring.
The Impulsive Spender: Making unplanned purchases driven by intense desires, the Impulsive Spender is triggered by unique characteristics or scarcity of items, leading to spontaneous buying before the opportunity passes.
The Passive Spender: Often unaware of their financial usage, the Passive Spender underestimates expenses and overestimates available funds. They prefer not to focus on finances, leading to a lack of intentional financial planning.
The Saving Spender: This spender oscillates between saving and spending cycles. After periods of guilt-induced saving, they eventually succumb to the urge to spend, creating a predictable pattern of financial behavior.
“When you identify what triggers the urge to splurge, you can learn to stop the impulse—before it happens,” Stenquist emphasizes. Stenquist coined the phrase to “Become Unshoppable” and developed a Spending Type Quiz which helps individuals pinpoint their primary spending archetype. These archetypes help individuals understand their spending triggers, allowing them to make informed changes to their financial behaviors, and offer tailored strategies to overcome detrimental habits. Visit BecomeUnShoppable.com to take the Spending Type Quiz to determine your spending archetype. In addition, Stenquist has developed the "Become Unshoppable" program which provides a comprehensive approach to managing spending habits.
Since the first launch, participants of the program have reported profound changes in their financial lives. Stenquist herself explains, "I have the temptation to shop just like everybody else, but now I am no longer controlled by it.” The program has empowered many to live guilt-free, debt-free, and to achieve the life they’ve always dreamed of without being shackled by unnecessary spending.
The upcoming second launch of Stenquist's revolutionary program, "Become Unshoppable," promises to reach even more individuals seeking to take control of their finances. Stenquist’s program is not just about cutting back on spending; it’s about understanding the psychological factors that drive purchases and providing tools to manage these impulses effectively.
As overspending continues to be a pervasive issue, millions identify themselves as over spenders who could significantly benefit from Stenquist’s insights and practical solutions. The mission to “Become Unshoppable” means equipping individuals with the tools necessary to master their spending impulses, allowing them to control their finances rather than being controlled by them. Since implementing these principles, Stenquist’s own life has transformed. “I used to think that shopping was an escape from reality but in reality, shopping kept me from living."
The second launch of “Become Unshoppable” begins July 8th, 2024. Admission is on a rolling basis, so you can apply anytime. For more information or to enroll, visit BecomeUnShoppable.com or reach out directly to Stenquist at Maryann@BecomeUnshoppable.com. Join your fellow financial freedom friends on Facebook at Money Makeunder Community.
About Belmont City Press LLC: Belmont City Press LLC (BCP) is a Boston-based PR and marketing agency masquerading as a boutique book publisher. BCP works with entrepreneurs and salespeople to centralize their expertise, positioning them as go-to experts in their niche. BCP offers courses, coaching, workshops, publishing, and PR services. Their online program, BelmontCityPressUniversity.com, helps people write their book in 21 days. Looking to launch or promote your business? Visit LaunchOrPromote.com
Red Hilton-Publisher
Belmont City Press LLC
publisher@belmontcitypress.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other