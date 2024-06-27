Submit Release
CDT, ACLU, Fight for the Future, & OTI Call on House Commerce Committee to Fix KOSA to Avoid Censorship Risks

Today CDT, along with ACLU, Fight for the Future and the Open Technology institute, submitted a letter to the House Energy & Commerce Committee, urging that it amend the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA) to mitigate the strong likelihood that the bill would censor valuable speech and undermine the privacy rights of all users online.

Read the full letter.

