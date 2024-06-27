Fairy Tales Film Festival: Spotlighting 2SLGBTQIA+ Stories Through the Magic of Film

Imagine a place where every 2SLGBTQIA+ individual finds their voice; where stories of love, resilience, and identity unfold on the big screen

Calgary, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For over a quarter of a century, Fairy Tales has been this place — a beacon of creativity and community for 2SLGBTQIA+ artists and audiences alike. With nearly 1600 films showcased over the years, the festival is a living archive of queer experiences across the world.

The 26th annual Fairy Tales Film Festival, one of the longest-running and largest queer film festivals in the Canadian prairies, returns from June 27th to June 30th, 2024. Hosted at the historic GRAND Theatre, this festival promises to be a celebration of creativity, community, and queer to conclude an extraordinary pride month.

At the helm of this year's festival is Shone Thistle, the newly appointed executive director of the Calgary Queer Arts Society. A writer, poet, and visual artist, Thistle's own story is a rich tapestry of creativity and resilience.

“When I think of the countless hours our 16 volunteers dedicated to screening 347 submissions, I see a reflection of the passion and commitment that defines our community,” Thistle shares. “It’s an honour to carry forward this legacy, creating a space where queer stories can flourish.”

Thistle’s vision for Fairy Tales is deeply personal. Their belief in the transformative power of storytelling is rooted in their own experiences. Recently named Calgary’s 7th Poet Laureate, Thistle brings a unique perspective to their leadership, one that is infused with authenticity and a deep connection to the queer community.

A legacy of advocacy in Western Canada

Fairy Tales Queer Art & Film Festival is more than just a celebration of film; it's a celebration of community, creativity, and diverse representation. As one of the longest-running queer film festivals in Canada, it offers a unique opportunity to experience stories that might otherwise go untold. This year's festival promises to be memorable, with films and events that resonate deeply with the 2SLGBTQIA+ community and its supporters.

“Queer film festivals have often become one of the very few, if not the only, lifeline to witnessing accurate representation. In a world that could often be uninviting, seeing ourselves on screen, done right, is integral,” Thistle says. “These festivals bring us together in laughter and tears and serve up the most precious gift: a space for imagining possibilities with our kind of existence and success as usual.”

For the first time, the festival will host the Makers Market and Arts Exhibition in the historic lobby of the GRAND Theatre. Attendees can explore unique creations from 15 artists and 10 makers, further enriching the festival experience.

Screenings include an impressive array of films, including the Alberta premiere of Desire Lines; the Canadian premiere of Baldiga – Unlocked Heart, an unflinching portrait of German photographer and AIDS activist Jürgen Baldiga; the seductive and thrilling Shorts: Moonlight Desires: Fairy Tales After Hours; and the compelling Summer Qamp about the historic Camp fYrefly, a documentary film made by Jen Markowitz that follows a group of 2SLGBTQIA youth at an idyllic lakeside camp in Alberta as they enjoy the traditional summer camp experience in a safe, affirming environment. FYrefly is a haven for 2SLGBTQIA+ teens, far away from the fierce political battle currently being waged against queer expression and gender identity across political lines in Alberta. Thistle is announced as the Artist in Residence at the 2024 fYrefly camp!

Taking place at GRAND Theatre from June 27th to June 30th, 2024.

Full Schedule

Ticket/Passes Information:

Low-Barrier Pass: $99.00 (Limited Quantity)

Standard Pass: $129.00

Individual Screenings:

Under-18 and Over-60: $9.99 per ticket

Standard: $15.00 per ticket

Special Offer: Save over 30% on all-access festival passes for a limited time

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit fairytalesfilmfest.com

Attachments

Theresa Tayler Start Me Up PR Inc. 4038189689 theresatayler@startmeuppr.com