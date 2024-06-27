Brushless DC Motor Market Is Analyzed To Expand At A CAGR Of 6.3% And Reach US$ 38.49 Billion By 2034
Growing Dependency of Healthcare Professionals on Service Robots for Improved Patient Care Benefiting Manufacturers of Brushless DC Motors: Fact.MR ReportROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recently updated analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, asserts that the global brushless DC motor market will be valued at US$ 20.89 billion in 2024. Revenue from worldwide sales of brushless DC (BLDC) motors is projected to reach US$ 38.49 billion by the end of 2034.
More healthcare professionals are now relying on service robots for enhanced patient care, which is contributing to the increased sales of brushless direct current motors that offer significant speed, low electric noise, longer lifespan, and half of the weight compared to PMSM (permanent magnet synchronous motors).
Increased demand for inner BLDC motors with high power density is due to their lightweight and compact designs while improving or maintaining performance. They are widely used in applications such as drones, portable electronics, and EVs where weight and space constraints are critical.
Noteworthy shift to electric vehicles is due to stringent government regulations on emissions, advancements in battery technology, and environmental concerns, which is contributing to the rising sales of brushless DC motors. Leading automakers are investing significantly in the development of electric variants and are increasing their reach to a wider consumer base. These motors are favorable for electric vehicles due to their high efficiency and power density, which help increase the driving range of electric automobiles.
For instance,
BorgWarner, in February 2021, launched a new 800-volt electric motor for use in commercial vehicles. This HVH (high voltage hairpin) 320 motor ensures increased efficiency while reducing charging time and achieving higher power density.
Key Takeaway from Market Study :
The global BLDC motor market is forecasted to expand at 6.3% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. East Asia is approximated to capture 37.2% share of global market revenue by the end of 2034.
Demand for brushless DC motors in South Korea is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.3% through 2034. Sales of BLDC motors in Japan are analyzed to climb at 6.5% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.
The automotive industry is calculated to account for 29.3% of the global market share by 2034. Worldwide demand for brushless DC motors of 0 to 750 watts is evaluated to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.4% and reach a market value of US$ 13.78 billion by the end of 2034.
“With the continuous expansion of the consumer electronics industry, BLDC motor manufacturers should look at customized solutions that can result in higher end-product efficiency and reduced power consumption,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Country-wise Insights:
According to a newly revised analysis by market research and competitive intelligence company Fact.MR, East Asia is expected to hold a 37.2% market share worldwide by the end of 2034. One of the main end-use sectors, the electronics sector, is growing, which is the reason for the increased need for brushless DC motors. Furthermore, the area is experiencing a rise in demand for BLDC motors due to its status as a hub for the manufacturing of several electronic component types.
What Prospects Does the US Offer Market Participants?
By the end of 2034, the United States is expected to account for 81.6% of the North American market revenue. The nation's need for BLDC motors is rising as a result of the existence of well-established aerospace and defense industries. The need for BLDC motors is being driven by some innovative projects in space exploration, which are being spearheaded by forward-thinking businesses like SpaceX and NASA. A few of NASA's most ambitious space exploration projects, such DaVinci and Viper, are driving the expansion of the BLDC motor market.
What Causes China's Brushless DC Motor Market to Be Growing?
By the end of 2034, China is predicted to control 52.9% of the East Asian market. Brushless DC motor demand is being driven by the country's industrial machinery market boom. Furthermore, the growing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles in the automotive sector is a significant factor driving up sales of BLDC motors.
What is driving Japan's increasing demand for brushless DC motors?
By 2034, Japan is predicted to account for 23.3% of East Asian market income. The nation is a major center for manufacturing in a number of industries, including consumer goods, electronics, industrial machinery, and automobiles. Strong supply chains and advanced manufacturing facilities are making Japan a top choice for BLDC motor production.
Automotive Industry Accounts for High Brushless DC Motor Sales:
Worldwide demand for BLDC motors for use in the automotive industry is calculated to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.4% and reach a market valuation of US$ 11.28 billion by 2034. Electric, hybrid, and fuel-cell vehicles are contributing to the increased deployment of brushless DC motors in the automotive industry. Moreover, these motors are used in air conditioning systems, power steering systems, and window lift mechanisms, thereby contributing to the segment doing well in this market.
Key Market Players:
Some of the leading manufacturers of brushless DC motors are North American Electric Inc., ABB Ltd., TECO Electric & Machinery Co. Ltd., Allied Motion Technologies Inc., Siemens, Ametek Inc., ORIENTAL MOTOR USA CORP., Schneider Electric, Baldor Electric Company Inc., Maxon, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Regal Beloit Corporation, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Nidec Motor Corporation, and Rockwell Automation, Inc.
More Valuable Insights on Offer :
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the brushless DC motor market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).
The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (inner rotors, outer rotors), power (0 to 750 watts, 751 watts to 3 kW, 3.1 kW to 75 kW, above 75 kW), and end-use industry (consumer electronics, automotive, manufacturing, medical devices, others), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).
