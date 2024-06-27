H.R. 7734, Personnel Integrity in Veterans Affairs Act of 2024

H.R. 7734 would require the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to continue personnel investigations of employees who separate from employment during such investigations. The bill also would require VA to submit to the Congress the annual performance plans for its political appointees. Finally, the bill would increase the fees that VA charges borrowers for its home loan guarantees.
