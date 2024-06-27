Governor Phil Scott, Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Peter Welch, and Congresswoman Becca Balint Announce $7.9 Million in Northern Border Regional Commission Grants for Vermont Communities

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott, Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Peter Welch, and Congresswoman Becca Balint, along with the Northern Border Regional Commission (NBRC), announced today the Vermont grantees for the NBRC 2024 Catalyst Spring Competition. Eight projects in seven towns spread across six counties will share $7.9 million in funding.

“From supporting working families by adding childcare capacity to creating more desperately needed housing to bring more economic opportunity to smaller towns that need it most, these projects will be transformative. These are the kind of investments essential to revitalizing communities across Vermont,” said Governor Phil Scott. “I want to thank the NBRC and Agency of Commerce and Community Development for their hard to work to support these projects, and the Congressional delegation for their advocacy for this funding each year.”

“In these difficult times, it is imperative that the federal government deliver for Vermont communities in real, timely, and effective ways,” said Senator Bernie Sanders. “From affordable housing to childcare, this federal funding will go a long way in helping to address some of the serious challenges facing Vermonters across our state. I am glad to see these funds awarded to Vermont and look forward to seeing the meaningful ways they will strengthen our communities, bolster local economies, and bring more resilience to our infrastructure.”

“The Northern Border Regional Commission helps Vermont communities and our local economy thrive. These projects will support seven towns with projects that will be transformative for every generation – from the construction of new childcare centers to new housing and community centers,” said Senator Peter Welch. “This is fantastic news for Vermont, and it’s thanks to the collaborative federal and state partnership of the Biden Administration, Governor Scott, and our Delegation – including former Senator Leahy who fought with us to increase funding for the NBRC, which supports the growth and success of Vermont.”

"This Spring's round of 2024 Vermont Catalyst Awards represents significant federal investment directly in Vermont communities to expand much-needed housing, childcare facilities, community hubs, and infrastructure projects. I'm grateful for the partnership with the Northern Border Regional Commission and their deep knowledge of what Vermonters need and commitment to investing in our local communities," said Congresswoman Becca Balint.

When evaluating potential projects, the Catalyst Program considers project readiness, economic impacts, impacts on Vermont’s skilled workforce, project location, regional input and priorities, and the project’s transformational nature. Awarded projects in the 2024 Catalyst Spring Competition include construction of a new childcare facility in Alburgh, transforming the former Bennington High School into commercial and community space, increasing water storage capacity in Middlebury, and restoring and renovating South Hero’s historic 1816 Old White Meeting House.

This is one of two Catalyst funding rounds in 2024. Here is the complete list of Spring 2024 awardees. 2024 Fall Catalyst Competition Pre-applications are due September 6, 2024.

About the Northern Border Regional Commission

The Northern Border Regional Commission is a Federal-State partnership in northern Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, and New York designed to stimulate economic growth and inspire collaboration to improve rural economic vitality across the four-state NBRC region. NBRC encourages projects that take a creative approach to accomplishing those goals.

