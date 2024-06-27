Vaishvik Hindu Rashtra Mahotsav (2024) Day 4 – Intellectual Movement for Hindu Rashtra

From Left Chetan Rajahans (National Spokesperson, Sanatan Sanstha), Prof K. Gopinath (Rishihood University, Bangalore, Karnataka), Colonel R.S.N. Singh, defense expert, Neeraj Atri, President (Vivekananda Karya Samiti, Panchkula, Haryana)

Contribute intellectually to fight anti-Hindu Rashtra narrative – Chetan Rajahans, National Spokesperson, Sanatan Sanstha

Chetan Rajahans, National Spokesperson, Sanatan Sanstha

Current issues are being turned into propaganda tools and anti national and anti-Hindu narratives are being spread. Although it appears as though there is one person doing it, there are anti-national forces working behind the screens. Marxists, Atheists, Progressives, Missionaries have come together and are working with an agenda. Their plan is to break India and destroy Hindu Dharma. When an Akhlaq is killed they resort to Award Wapsi, but when a Kanhaiya Lal is beheaded they keep quiet. This coterie does not speak about Love Jihad. These people call religion the opium of the masses and then agitate for the entry of women into the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple. They have selective mutism when it comes to certain events. So to face them, Hindus will also have to work in unison.

There is an attempt to utilise filmmaking, social media, judiciary, politics, sports, art, etc. to disseminate anti-national and anti-Hindu narratives. In the last 10 years, there has been a great ideological polarisation in all these fields. So the next 5 years are important to us. An intellectual society does not work together because of differences, but this has to change in future. Hindus have to forget ideological and intellectual differences and work together for the establishment of Hindu Rashtra, said Chetan Rajhans (National spokesperson, Sanatan Sanstha). He was speaking during the Hindu Vicharmanthan Mahotsav – Direction of the Intellectual Movement on the fourth day of the Vaishvik Hindu Rashtra Mahotsav (2024) here.

India cannot exist without Hindus and Hindus are not safe without India – Colonel R.S.N. Singh, defense expert

Colonel R.S.N. Singh, defense expert

Ramnath Devasthan – The Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Rashtra Adhiveshan is being organised due to those young and elderly Hindus who are dedicated to the mitti (soil) and matrubhumi (Motherland). It is this dedication that has given [the BJP] 240 seats [in the Lok Sabha this year]. India cannot exist without Hindus and Hindus are not safe without India. Lok Sabha Election 2024 was a war. In this war we were covered in blood, but in the end, the victory is ours, said defense expert Colonel R.S.N. Singh on the fourth day of the Vaishvik Hindu Rashtra Mahotsav (2024). He was speaking on attacks on the nation.

It is shameful that Indians fall victim to the conspiracies of the detractors!

Col Singh said, “If one were to ask the Muslims which is superior between the Quran and the Constitution, or the Christians which is superior between the Bible and the Constitution, we know what their answers will be. The ecosystem of the detractors does not consider India as a nation, but as a piece of land. This ecosystem started with the infamous Tukde Tukde movement. This was a litmus test to see how the Hindus would react, how many would oppose, how many would support and how many would stay neutral. Unfortunately there were more neutrals and supporters. This is shameful to us.

Opponents fear globalisation of Sanatan!

Col Singh said, “The biggest threat to the opposition is from the globalisation of Sanatan. Gandhi also feared the same. Because of that, he did not stop the execution of revolutionaries like Bhagat Singh, did not stop the Kalapaani life imprisonment awarded to Swatantryaveer Savarkar. It was because of this fear that he forced Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose resign from the post of Congress President. Nehru and Indira Gandhi were also opposed to this Sanatan Globalisation.”

India witnessing dangerous trend of glorification of transgenders – Neeraj Atri, President, Vivekananda Karya Samiti, Panchkula, Haryana

Neeraj Atri, President, Vivekananda Karya Samiti, Panchkula, Haryana

Gender reassignment surgeries cannot change one’s state of mind. This turns life for such people into hell. But propaganda machinery shows this is modernity. Once a person undergoes gender reassignment, it cannot be reversed. This has ruined the lives of hundreds abroad. Even in India, the youth are being targeted with this. Such characters are deliberately inserted into movies and glorified. Health insurance in the form of Ayushman Bharat TG Plus is available for Transgender persons inclusive of gender re-affirmation surgery (for which up to ₹5 lakhs will be provided) in the health benefit package under Ayushman Bharat Yojana run by the Government of India. There is a huge medical lobby behind this.

In the USA, college age students can take the decision to change their gender. Their parents cannot interfere in this. This has started in India also under the name of health insurance. Some officials in the administration are encouraging it. It is being officially disseminated from the Union Government’s Women and Child Welfare Department website. Gender reassignment of a boy to a girl or a girl to a boy is now a Wokeism that is prevalent in the west and now is proliferating in India too. This is extremely dangerous, said Neeraj Atri (President, Vivekananda Karya Samiti). He was speaking on the national threat posed by wokeism.

Robust Indic presence in social media very necessary to end demonisation due to biased data – Prof K. Gopinath, Rishihood University, Bangalore, Karnataka

Prof K. Gopinath, Rishihood University, Bangalore, Karnataka

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a system that deals with prediction. It is the process of collecting information (data), correlating it with each other, and making predictions based on this information. Forecasting has been with us for a long time. Eclipses are predicted in astronomy. Eclipses are predicted by calculating the position of celestial objects. The AI system is completely based on prediction. This prediction is based on logical and numerical information.

The artificial intelligence based system ChatGPT also predicts the answer based on the stored information. AI is a system based on multiple types of information and is concerned with high-level prediction. For that, it needs to store a tremendous amount of data. The presence of Dharmik Indians on social media is essential for artificial intelligence to acquire true information and data related to Indian culture. Otherwise, the poisoned data being fed to the AI system will not be corrected and the output will also be poisoned.

Portuguese and British historians collected false information and based on that they defamed India and Indians. The British also used false information to implement the divide and rule policy in India. At that time false narratives about Indians were even created. Since the Indian society is already economically and politically weak, outside forces have gained control in India at intellectual levels. External forces collect vast amounts of information about India and then present it as per their bias.

An AI system uses vectors (mathematically representing information) to represent any concept. The scope of the vector is increased by collecting more and more data. This process is time consuming and expensive. ‘AI’ is the big game right now, because it is handling large amounts of information efficiently. So the AI needs to be fed with the right information.

Prof Gopinath was speaking on AI and Indic Ecosystem in the Vaishvik Hindu Rashtra Mahotsav.