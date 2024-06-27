Specialty Malt Market to Reach $4.8 Billion by 2026, Says Allied Market Research

Specialty Malt

Market projected to grow at a 4.7% CAGR from 2019 to 2026, driven by demand in brewing and food industries.

The specialty malt market's growth is driven by its diverse applications in brewing and food production," said Pawan Kumar, CEO of Allied Market Research.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Specialty Malt Market by Source, Form, Application and Product: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026," The specialty malt market size was valued at $3.3 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $4.8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Europe stands out as a pivotal region in the specialty malt market, holding a significant share, which amounted to roughly half of the total market in 2018. The malt industry, critical to brewing and food production, has witnessed a substantial evolution in recent years. In 2015, a staggering 22 million tons of malt were produced, with barley contributing to 90% of this production. The economic dynamics of malting hinge on critical factors such as barley selection, protein composition, plumpness, and moisture content.

💡𝐄𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

Large brewing companies, while not entirely integrated in terms of malt sourcing, often operate both their malting facilities and engage with independent maltsters. For example, Anheuser-Busch owns malting facilities but also procures malt from independent sources. Amidst this landscape, specialty malt has emerged as a crucial ingredient, gaining traction, especially in brewing and food applications. The spectrum of specialty malts ranges from light and sweet carapils to astringent, carbon-like black malt, providing diverse flavors for various end products.

The specialty malt market, particularly prominent in Europe, where it accounted for approximately half of the total market share in 2018, has witnessed significant growth and evolution. This growth is largely attributed to the brewing and food industries, which have seen a shift towards specialty ingredients, with specialty malt emerging as a key player. The malting industry's economic dynamics are intricately linked to factors such as barley selection, protein composition, and moisture content.

Specialty malt has found extensive application in the food industry due to its key functional properties. It serves as a natural flavoring or coloring agent in the production of various food items such as baked goods, bars, cereal, cookies, crackers, granola, gravies, roux, prepared food, pet food, and snack food. Simultaneously, the craft brewing industry has been a major consumer of specialty malt. For instance, carapils, a type of specialty malt, is widely used to enhance head retention and impart a sweet character to beer.

While specialty malt witnesses high demand, uncertainties in climatic conditions affecting crop sources have introduced irregularities in the supply-demand trend. Regions like the U.S., known for optimal barley growing conditions, faced challenges in 2014 due to poor rainfall, impacting overall crop yield. This led to increased marginal prices for barley-derived specialty malts, affecting sales for that particular season.

💡𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

According to the 2018 specialty malt market analysis, the barley segment dominated the global market, with expectations of rapid growth in the rye segment during the forecast period. Alcoholic beverages played a pivotal role in contributing to the specialty malt market share in 2018, anticipated to retain dominance. However, the dairy & frozen products segment is forecasted to witness the fastest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) throughout the forecast period.

💡𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡:

Europe and North America emerged as dominant markets in 2018, holding a significant share in the global specialty malt market. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience robust growth in the specialty malt market throughout the forecast period.

💡𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Major players in the specialty malt market are strategically focusing on business expansion to enhance their global market position and overcome competition. The drive for expansion and market positioning highlights the competitive landscape and the constant efforts of key players to stay ahead in the dynamic specialty malt market.

The specialty malt market is navigating through diverse challenges and opportunities, driven by factors such as evolving climatic conditions, changing consumer preferences, and the persistent need for innovation in the food and brewing industries. The dynamics of this market underscore the importance of adaptability and strategic foresight for businesses operating in this space.

In 2015, global malt production reached 22 million tons, with barley contributing to 90% of this production. Large brewing companies, while not fully integrated in malt sourcing, have malting facilities and also engage with independent maltsters. Specialty malt, with its diverse flavor profile ranging from light and sweet to astringent and carbon-like, has found favor in both brewing and the food industry. The brewing industry utilizes specialty malts like carapils to enhance beer characteristics, including head retention and sweetness.

💡𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐲 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬

Specialty malt has found extensive applications in the food industry, serving as a natural flavoring and coloring agent. Its applications span baked goods, bars, cereal, cookies, crackers, granola, gravies, roux, prepared food, pet food, and snack food. The craft brewing industry remains a major consumer of specialty malt, showcasing its versatility and adaptability to various end products.

While demand for specialty malt is high, the industry faces challenges related to the uncertainties in climatic conditions affecting crop sources. An example is the U.S., renowned for its excellent barley growing conditions, facing issues due to poor rainfall in 2014, impacting crop yield and subsequently raising marginal prices for barley-derived specialty malts.

💡𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

The specialty malt market, as of 2018, saw barley as the dominant segment, with expectations of rapid growth in the rye segment in the forecast period. Alcoholic beverages played a crucial role in contributing to the specialty malt market share in 2018, projected to maintain dominance. The dairy & frozen products segment is forecasted to witness the fastest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) throughout the forecast period.

💡𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬

Europe and North America held significant shares in the global specialty malt market in 2018. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness robust growth in the specialty malt market, reflecting changing consumer preferences and increasing demand for innovative ingredients in this region.

💡𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐌𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐬

Major players in the specialty malt market are actively pursuing business expansion strategies to improve their global market position and stay competitive. This emphasizes the competitive landscape and the constant efforts of key players to adapt to market dynamics and maintain a leading position.

{ 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 }

- Cargill Inc.

- Malteurop Groupe

- GrainCorp Ltd.

- Soufflet Group

- Barrett Burston Malting Company Wa Pty Ltd.

- Rahr Corporation

- Simpsons Malt

- Crisp Malting,

- Muntons PLC

- Axereal Group

