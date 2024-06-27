Journal of Respirology Publishes Clinical Trial Data Demonstrating the Benefits of Noah Medical’s Galaxy System

FRONTIER Study demonstrates Galaxy System’s use of proprietary TiLT+ Technology to successfully navigate peripheral pulmonary nodules, achieving 100% tool-in-lesion confirmation and 89.5-94.7% diagnostic yield



SAN CARLOS, Calif., June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical robotics innovator Noah Medical today announced the final results from its FRONTIER Study, the platform’s first-in-human clinical trial testing the “Tool-in-Lesion” accuracy of its Galaxy System™, are now available for review in the Official Journal of the Asian Pacific Society of Respirology. The study found that the robotic platform’s TiLT+ Technology™ achieves 100% successful navigation to small lesions in the periphery, 89.5 (strict) to 94.7% (intermediate) diagnostic yield and 100% tool-in-lesion accuracy.

“We are excited that the final clinical results are published after peer review as the latest demonstration of the Galaxy System’s incredible promise, having also recently shared initial hospital-led findings from over one thousand successful procedures in health systems across the United States,” said Jian Zhang, Noah Medical CEO. “After years of working with leading pulmonologists to understand and address the challenges of diagnosing lung cancer with existing technologies, the Galaxy System’s groundbreaking technology makes it easier than ever to locate and diagnose this deadly disease.”

The FRONTIER Study clinical trial was conducted by pioneering Interventional Pulmonologists at Macquarie University Hospital in Sydney, Australia and showed the Galaxy System’s ability to successfully reach peripheral pulmonary nodules ensuring the safety of patients during the bronchoscopy procedure and up to seven days post-procedure.

“The final results of this trial reinforce all of our earlier findings to accurately navigate to and biopsy small peripheral lung nodules,” said Tajalli Saghaie, M.D., co-principal investigator of the FRONTIER study. “It has also been reassuring to hear of similar results in the field from physicians worldwide since the Galaxy system’s rollout last year.”

Preliminary data from the clinical trial were previously presented to a standing-room-only crowd at the American Association of Bronchology and Interventional Pulmonology’s annual conference ( AABIP 2023 ) in Chicago. Just last month, Noah Medical also shared new field data demonstrating the power of Galaxy’s integrated imaging to overcome CT-to-body divergence in navigated bronchoscopy.

To learn more about Noah Medical and the Galaxy System, please visit noahmed.co m .

About Galaxy System

Designed in collaboration with physicians, the Galaxy System represents the next generation in lung navigation robotics. Its proprietary TiLT Technology provides real-time lesion updates to overcome existing problems, such as CT to body divergence or image discrepancies as the body moves, that result in a lack of definitive tissue biopsy. The Galaxy System’s proprietary StrikePoint technology revolutionizes robotic lung biopsy by providing precise distance to target using just the c-arm technologies already available in hospitals. This integrated robotic navigation system also employs a single-use bronchoscope and has the smallest footprint of any commercial lung navigation robotic platform, allowing for more efficient procedures with a reduced risk of contamination and patient infection.

About Noah Medical

Noah Medical is building the future of medical robotics, and the Galaxy System is Noah Medical’s first commercial robotic system. The company’s mission is to deliver adoptable clinical solutions through innovative endoluminal technologies to enhance the quality of life for patients globally. Based in Silicon Valley and backed by well-known institutional investors, our incredibly talented team of engineers, innovators and industry leaders bring years of experience from the top robotics, medical device and healthcare companies in the world.

Media Contact:

Jen Sipe

Noah Medical

press@noahmed.com