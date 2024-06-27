Correction: A consensus molecular subtypes classification strategy for clinical colorectal cancer tissues

Article: de Back TR, Wu T, Schafrat PJ, ten Hoorn S, Tan M, He L, van Hooff SR, Koster J, Nijman LE, Vink GR, Beumer IJ, Elbers CC, Lenos KJ, Sommeijer DW, Wang X, Vermeulen L (2024 May 23) A consensus molecular subtypes classification strategy for clinical colorectal cancer tissues. Life Sci Alliance 7(8): e202402730. doi: 10.26508/lsa.202402730. PMID: 38782602.

Results Section - Table 1: Column “Public ID” of the last row “FFPE-RNA application cohort” reads NA. ○ Should read: GSE267010. - Title of Figure 3: Mutations characteristics of the CMSs in the FFPE application cohort. ○ Should read: Molecular characteristics of the CMSs in the FFPE application cohort. - Paragraph “Molecular characteristics of the CMSs in the FFPE-RNA application cohort,” third sentence, reads: Next, we assessed gene set enrichment across the CMSs and could recover all previously reported iCMS features (Fig 3B). ○ Should read: Next, we assessed gene set enrichment across the CMSs and could recover all previously reported CMS features (Fig 3B).

Discussion Section - Fourth paragraph, last sentence, reads: “Hence, the observed OS patterns appear as intrinsic feature of the selected patient group and further strengthen the robustness of the CMSFFPE classifier.” ○ Should read: “Hence, the observed OS patterns appear as intrinsic features of the selected patient group and further strengthen the robustness of the CMSFFPE classifier.”

Materials and Methods Section - Paragraph “RNA-sequencing and targeted exome sequencing,” third paragraph, first sentence, reads: “The TSO500 High-Throughput assay was performed on genomic DNA of the FFPE-RNA application cohort as instructed by IlluminaPaired-end …” ○ Should read: “The TSO500 High-Throughput assay was performed on genomic DNA of the FFPE-RNA application cohort as instructed by Illumina. Paired-end …”

Footnotes ↵* Tim R de Back and Tan Wu are shared first authorship

↵† Dirkje W Sommeijer, Xin Wang, and Louis Vermeulen are shared senior authorship