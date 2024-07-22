Flottweg Showcases Sludge Dewatering and Thickening Decanters at Tri-State Seminar in Las Vegas

Numerous centrifuges are used worldwide in a wide variety of wastewater treatment applications in sewage treatment plants.

Flottweg will showcase equipment that delivers optimum dewatering rate leading to considerable savings in transport and disposal costs.

"All these success factors have been taken into account at Flottweg since the early 1970s.” ” — Michael Stone

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thanks to decades of experience and consistent further development, Flottweg achieves an optimum dewatering rate for each type of sludge. This leads to considerable savings in transport and disposal costs.

Flottweg has developed a unique centrifuge concept specifically designed for the highly efficient dewatering of sewage sludge: The Flottweg Xelletor Series combines the most recent technologies and know-how from sludge dewatering.

Flottweg will demonstrate its expertise about dewatering and thickening centrifuges at the Tri-State Seminar on August 5-8, 2024 at the South Point Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, NV.

Sewage plant operators use Flottweg decanter centrifuges at various stages of wastewater treatment to dewater and thicken sewage sludge. Sludge dewatering and thickening reduce the volume of sludge produced. After the sewage sludge is dewatered with a decanter, it can be reused or disposed of in various ways—such as agricultural use, incineration, or landfill.

“In order to transport, recycle, dispose, or incinerate dewatered sludge, it is essential that the sludge has a high dry solids content,” says Flottweg subject matter expert Michael Stone. “Further important factors are the economical use of polymers, water, and energy as well as reduced wear. All these success factors have been taken into account at Flottweg since the early 1970s.”

The result of this continuous development is the Flottweg C-series HTS Decanter®. They are used in sludge dewatering for flow rates from 5 to 180 m³/h.

Flottweg has developed a unique centrifuge concept specifically for the high-level dewatering of sewage sludge—the Flottweg Xelletor series. This centrifuge series combines the latest technologies and know-how from the field of sludge dewatering.

The Tri-State Seminar provides a very diverse offering of technical sessions to its attendees looking for continuing education. Classes are taught by respected experts from the water and wastewater industry.

Since 1985, the Tri-State Seminar, LLC (TSS) has been providing affordable, high-quality education to water and wastewater professionals from the western United States through our annual three-day seminar. The seminar is designed to provide continuing education, professional development, and technology transfer to support the mission and vision of our Member Associations; AZ Water Association (AZ Water), California Water Environment Association (CWEA), and the Nevada Water Environment Association (NWEA).

