CIS Publishes Ideas to Address Real-World Threats Nationwide Amid Rising Cybersecurity Concerns

National framework aims to better identify and prevent online and real-world threats

EAST GREENBUSH, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyber attacks against U.S. critical infrastructure, Russian interference in U.S. elections, antisemitic attacks in Michigan and New York, or AI-enabled scams: these are known as “multidimensional threats,” which often begin online but have real world implications of disruption and even violence. There is an urgent need for guidance in navigating this evolving threat landscape.

National security and cybersecurity experts at the Center for Internet Security, Inc. (CIS®) have just released “Enhancing Safety in the Connected World: A National Framework for Action” that provides law enforcement and security professionals with specific recommendations to identify and prevent multidimensional attacks, or those comprised of both cyber and physical components.

Recommendations include:

• Establishing an online threat clearinghouse infrastructure

• Better information sharing about emerging threats

• Public-private partnerships to expand awareness and build resilience

• Empowering and supporting local communities to prevent criminal activity and violence inspired by online activity

Cyberspace is no longer separate and distinct from the physical world. The two are deeply interconnected, and the way to protect them must move beyond the tactics and techniques of the past.

“This framework will provide greater insight into how those who wish to harm our society have embraced the power of the internet, and what more we can do — whether it's a government organization, nonprofit organization, or members of the community — in order to be more resilient and better prepared to address the threat," said John Cohen, CIS Executive Director, Program for Countering Hybrid Threats.

About CIS:

The Center for Internet Security, Inc. (CIS®) makes the connected world a safer place for people, businesses, and governments through our core competencies of collaboration and innovation. We are a community-driven nonprofit, responsible for the CIS Critical Security Controls® and CIS Benchmarks™, globally recognized best practices for securing IT systems and data. We lead a global community of IT professionals to continuously evolve these standards and provide products and services to proactively safeguard against emerging threats. Our CIS Hardened Images® provide secure, on-demand, scalable computing environments in the cloud. CIS is home to the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center® (MS-ISAC®), the trusted resource for cyber threat prevention, protection, response, and recovery for U.S. State, Local, Tribal, and Territorial government entities, and the Elections Infrastructure Information Sharing and Analysis Center® (EI-ISAC®), which supports the rapidly changing cybersecurity needs of U.S. election offices. To learn more, visit cisecurity.org or follow us on X: @CISecurity.

