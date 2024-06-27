FEMA Awards Funds for Preservation and Recreation in Cabo Rojo

Guaynabo, PUERTO RICO ― The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) allocated funds for the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DNER) to perform repairs to the Iris Alameda Wildlife Refuge and Combate Beach facilities in Cabo Rojo following damage from Hurricane Fiona.

Located in the Boquerón neighborhood, the Iris Alameda Wildlife Refuge protects, preserves and manages coastal and marine resources, in addition to the recreational space that is available for events such as biking, hiking, fishing and hunting.

“Both projects represent a significant investment in the recovery and protection of natural and recreational resources in Puerto Rico. A resilient reconstruction for Puerto Rico also involves preserving the environment for the well-being of the local community,” said Federal Disaster Recovery Coordinator José G. Baquero.

The allocation of over $1.2 million for the refuge will allow for work such as the replacement of slabs, fences, roofs and fishing ramps. The funds include over $533,000 for mitigation measures that include the creation of infiltration trenches, as well as the installation of non-woven pavement structures and geotextile fabric to prevent erosion and improve resistance to the natural elements.

The refuge’s biologist and management officer, Jenny E. Vázquez Morales, explained that the facilities support the conservation of endangered or threatened Puerto Rican flora and fauna, such as the Puerto Rican boa, the ladybug, the guabairo and the cóbana negra tree. The genus name of the cóbana negra tree, Stahlia monosperma, honors the physician and scientist Agustín Stahl, considered the first Puerto Rican naturalist.

Central Office of Recovery, Reconstruction and Resiliency (COR3), Manuel A. Laboy Rivera, said that “works for the refuge have been expedited through a Working Capital Advance allocation of $135,933.59, a program that advances FEMA funds for reconstruction works. In addition to these projects, we must highlight that, in the municipality of Cabo Rojo, during the last quarter, about 32 projects are being developed or in the acquisition stage through a federal allocation that amounts to $6 million.”

FEMA has allocated over $614 million for nearly 1,500 permanent work projects in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Fiona.

For more information about Puerto Rico’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4339, fema.gov/disaster/4473 and recovery.pr. Follow us on our social media at Facebook.com/FEMAPuertoRico, Facebook.com/COR3pr and Twitter @COR3pr.