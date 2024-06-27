WYO 22/Teton Pass to reopen midday Friday with new detour

Wyoming State Highway 22, Teton Pass will reopen this Friday with an interim detour around the Big Fill landslide at milepost 12.8.

Wyoming Department of Transportation officials began work on a detour around the site immediately after its collapse on June 8. Crews from Evans Construction and WYDOT personnel have been working around the clock for the last three weeks to construct a paved, two-lane detour to connect the severed communities in the Teton Valley.

“We saw the viral video of the collapse, and it is a testament to the expertise and dedication of our Wyoming Department of Transportation that they were able to mobilize to construct this temporary road WYDOT is now working diligently on the next steps for the full rebuild, keeping motorist safety paramount,” Governor Gordon said. “Our residents, commuting workforce and visitors – this road is open to you. I applaud everyone who has come together to solve this problem and help – that’s the Wyoming way.”

The current 60,000 lbs gross vehicle weight restriction will remain in place as the road opens. There will be no additional restrictions. Trailer traffic will be allowed, but WYDOT encourages drivers to be cautious and aware of the reduced speed and obey all traffic signs. More information about driving Teton Pass is available here: https://www.wyoroad.info/Highway/Teton.pdf.

WYDOT’s professional geologists have evaluated the stability of the detour roadway. Geotechnical analysis confirms that the temporary detour meets or exceeds minimum requirements as outlined in guidance from the Federal Highway Administration. The calculated factor of safety for stability of the detour exceeds 1.2, with 1.1 being the minimum acceptable to WYDOT’s professional licensed engineers.

WYDOT remains committed to monitoring the area with geologic infrastructure, including real time information on subsurface movement and ground based radar detection, along with personnel inspections.

The new detour is roughly 600 feet long, with a grade of 11.2 percent and a sharper curvature. The speed limit will be reduced to 20 mph through the area.

Crews are currently striping and placing barrier. WYDOT estimates the road to open around midday Friday, June 28. Drivers are encouraged to sign up for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html. A text alert will be issued when the roadway is open for traffic.

For more information about oversize loads and weight restrictions statewide and mountain pass road information, visit the Wyoming Highway Patrol at https://whp.wyo.gov/commercial-carrier/mountain-road-information.

At the mudslide location at mile marker 15.5, crews have installed the box culvert and are planning for paving operations today. Work has been underway to improve drainage at the site. The Wyoming Transportation Commission recently awarded the emergency bid to Avail Valley Construction LLC during a special meeting. The work was originally scheduled for completion around the same time as the temporary detour, but to provide more flexibility in the schedule, the work will continue after the temporary detour at milepost 12.8 is opened. However, WYDOT and Avail Valley are committed to conducting the work under two-way traffic, so as not to impact travel on Teton Pass.

WYDOT is thankful for the support from other government agencies, including the US Forest Service and the Idaho Transportation Department, which has allowed WYDOT to mobilize quickly with planning and repairs.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to remember to obey all roadside signs, traffic control devices and closures. To receive alerts on this and other road conditions and closures, drivers can sign up for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html.