Recent Advances in Minimally Invasive Spine Endoscopic Pain Procedures (#MisEpp) for slipped disc and sciatica

Minimally Invasive Spine Endoscopic Pain Procedure

Minimally invasive spine endoscopic pain procedures avoid major spine surgeries in the treatment of various spinal conditions, including back pain, slipped discs, and sciatica with advanced technology” — Dr (Maj) Pankaj N Surange

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minimally invasive spine endoscopic pain procedures #MisEpp have transformed interventional spine and pain management, offering substantial advantages over traditional open surgeries. Dr. (Maj) Pankaj N Surange, a distinguished expert in the field, provides insights into the latest developments in these procedures, emphasizing their techniques, applications, and impact on patient outcomes.

Procedure Overview

Minimally invasive spine endoscopic pain procedures for slipped discs, bulging discs, and sciatica utilize advanced tools and imaging technology to address spinal issues through small incisions. Patients receive local anesthesia and are positioned to optimize procedural safety and comfort. Through a tiny incision, an endoscope and specialized instruments enable real-time spine visualization, facilitating precise interventions such as discectomy and nerve decompression. Procedures typically last between one and a half hours, with minimal suturing required post-procedure.

Dr Surange emphasized the importance of training and mentorship and states that It is crucial for pain physicians to train and work with experienced endoscopic pain physicians for at least one year before practicing independently. This extended period of mentorship allows new practitioners to gain practical experience, handle complications under supervision, and refine their techniques. Working closely with seasoned professionals helps build confidence and ensures a higher standard of patient care.



Indications and Advantages

These procedures are effective for a range of spinal conditions including herniated discs, spinal stenosis, and degenerative disc disease, which commonly manifest as back pain, slipped discs, and sciatica. Key advantages include reduced tissue trauma, faster recovery times, lower infection risks, and minimal scarring. Patients often experience immediate pain relief and quicker return to normal activities compared to traditional surgeries.

Challenges and Considerations

While offering significant benefits, minimally invasive spine endoscopic procedures demand specialized expertise and initial investment in equipment. Physicians undergo rigorous training to master these techniques and navigate procedural complexities effectively. Patient selection is critical to ensuring optimal outcomes. Dr Pankaj Surange, CEO of IPSC Pain and Spine Hospitals, added that while the initial cost of training and equipment for MisEpp can be high, the long-term benefits include reduced healthcare costs due to shorter hospital stays and fewer complications. This cost-effectiveness is particularly relevant in healthcare systems where resource optimization is critical.

Conclusion

Dr. Surange underscores the transformative impact of minimally invasive spine endoscopic pain procedures in advancing spine care and pain management. These techniques represent a paradigm shift in treating spinal disorders, promising enhanced patient outcomes and improved quality of life. As advancements continue, they are poised to become the gold standard in spinal healthcare globally.

