Inari Medical (NARI) Faces DOJ Probe and Investor Backlash Amid Kickback Allegations – Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman Encourages NARI Investors with Substantial Losses to Contact Firm Before July 12, 2024 Deadline

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now.



Class Period: Feb. 24, 2022 – Feb. 28, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 12, 2024

Inari Medical Class Action:

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI), a leading medical device manufacturer, finds itself embroiled in a complex legal battle as the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) intensifies its scrutiny. The investigation centers on allegations of illicit kickbacks to healthcare professionals, a revelation that has sent shockwaves through the company and its investor community.

The DOJ’s Inquisition

In late February, Inari publicly disclosed that it had received a Civil Investigative Demand (CID) from the DOJ’s Civil Division. The CID pertains to an ongoing investigation under the Anti-Kickback Statute and the False Claims Act. Specifically, the DOJ is examining payments made by Inari to healthcare professionals—payments allegedly tied to services such as meals and consulting. The company’s stock price plummeted by over $12 (approximately 21%) on the same day this news broke.

Investor Fallout

Damaged investors swiftly responded to the revelations. A class-action lawsuit was filed on behalf of those who purchased Inari stock between February 24, 2022, and February 28, 2024. The lawsuit alleges that Inari failed to disclose the potential illegality of its doctor payment practices, potentially misleading investors. It alleges that Inari’s positive revenue growth may be linked to these practices, while increased expenses could result from incentivizing medical professionals to use the company’s products.

The Uncertain Road Ahead

Inari’s CEO, Drew Hykes, acknowledged during an earnings call that resolving the matter could take “quarters and quarters, if not years.” The extended timeline adds to the uncertainty surrounding the company’s future. Shareholder rights firm Hagens Berman has also launched its own investigation into Inari’s sales, aiming to uncover further details.

“We are investigating whether Inari executives may have concealed illegal kickbacks paid to medical professionals to boost sales.”

