Galveston ISD Renames Ball High School Auditorium to Honor Libbie Shearn Moody
$8.1 million contribution from the Permanent Endowment Fund (PEF)GALVESTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Galveston Independent School District (GISD) proudly announces the renaming of its auditorium at Ball High School to the "Libbie Shearn Moody Performing Arts Center" in recognition of a significant contribution of $8.1 million from the Permanent Endowment Fund (PEF).
GISD is celebrated for its commitment to excellence and diverse educational pathways. The district's strategic initiative, "Raising the Grade," embodies its mission to elevate learning and nurture community growth.
The decision to honor Libbie Moody underscores her enduring legacy of generosity and community service. Established through her vision in 1943, the PEF continues to impact communities and ministries locally and globally, recently contributing over $1.6 million to Moody Methodist Church's operating budget and supporting numerous charitable endeavors.
"This renaming reflects our deep appreciation for Libbie Shearn Moody's legacy and the PEF's transformative impact on our community," remarked Dr. Matthew Neighbors, Superintendent of Schools. "The Libbie Shearn Moody Performing Arts Center will serve as a beacon of cultural enrichment and educational excellence for our students and the entire Galveston community."
Ball High School is currently undergoing renovation, and the Libbie Shearn Moody Performing Arts Center will be a part of the Ball High South campus. The renovations were approved by voters in the 2022 Bond Referendum, a nod to the community’s trust in the district. This comprehensive renovation project underscores GISD's commitment to modernizing facilities while maintaining fiscal responsibility.
In addition to celebrating philanthropy, GISD remains committed to being exemplary stewards of district resources and taxpayer dollars. Like many public school districts in Texas, GISD faces financial challenges but has proactively managed these by planning ahead while striving to maintain competitive compensation for its educators and staff.
The Libbie Shearn Moody Performing Arts Center at Ball High School will continue to host a wide array of cultural and educational events, further enriching the educational experience for generations to come.
