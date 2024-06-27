Former Governor to perform at Harley Davidson New York the Saturday
Governor David A. Paterson will perform with his seven-piece band, Blind Dog Dave and the Pirate Throng this Saturday, June 29, at Harley Davidson New York.
During the pandemic, David Paterson put his lockdown time to good use by developing his guitar and vocal skills. Governor Paterson has since performed to audiences throughout New York, including events for the current governor, Kathy Hochul, The New York Business Council, and Albany political soirees for state capital officials, as well as dive bars, music venues, and even the legendary Bitter End on Bleecker.
David's long-time friend and ex-professional musician, Dr. Simon Mills, was thrilled to comply when David suggested they put a band together. "But what will we call it?" the Governor inquired. "How about Blind Dog Dave and the Pirate Throng," suggested Mills. "I LOVE it," said Blind Dog. The Governor's legal blindness has been made light of in the past, even extending to Saturday Night Live, where Fred Armisen parodied the Governor for a season in an unflattering light, compelling Paterson to appear on the show live next to his impersonator. In a highlight moment, David was heard to say, "You guys have spent so much time talking about me being blind I forgot I was black;" which was received with uproarious laughter.
Now, with the band name settled and a repertoire assembled, Mills began recruiting. His first call was to legendary rock drummer Liberty DeVitto, who was the core of the Billy Joel band for 30 years and the heartbeat of albums that sold over 150 million copies. Liberty said, "why not!" Rounding it out with a cast of New York music ride or dies, which included Jim Moran on guitar, PJ LaMariana on Bass, Dekko Mills on keys, Dave Murray on acoustic guitar, and Simon Mills as musical director and pianist, the variegated crew was set to perform.
When New York Harley Davidson's new General Manager Jason Sim—a recent transplant from Harley Davidson Melbourne—met fellow Australian motorcyclist and band leader Simon Mills when he walked in to buy a new bike, an opportunity presented itself. "Why don't you bring the band in here once a month to perform and drive some excitement for the motorcycle-buying public." Mills accepted in a heartbeat, and the Pirate Throng Harley dealership residency was born.
This Saturday, June 29, at 5 PM, the Pirate Throng will again take the stage at Harley's 4211 Northern Blvd LIC location with bassist Neville LaGreen sitting in for PJ LaMariana, who is still on tour with the amazing Kelli Baker. (Evidently, all bass players in "The Throng" must have a "La" precursor in their surname.)
Governor Paterson will take the stage for a showcase set after the band warms up the crowd with a diverse set list of classic rock covers dotted with original songs. Expect to hear the Governor performing such iconic R&B as Midnight Hour, Soul Man, and Boom Boom, along with some Hendrix and Otis Redding.
The band will perform from 5 PM - 8 PM in the midst of free pizza and beer service; all while brand-new Harleys find a new home with unsuspecting music lovers. Click to RSVP for the VIP backstage Party
