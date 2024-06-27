Atlanta Community Food Bank Announces New Board Members for Upcoming Fiscal Year
New members will enhance Boards’ focus on strategic plan to make access to food more equitableATLANTA, GA, USA, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Atlanta Community Food Bank, the central hub in the fight against hunger in Atlanta and North Georgia, has named its newest Board members to support the organization as it works toward its strategic plan focused on making access to food assistance more convenient, consistent, frequent, and equitable across its service area, where over 715,000 people are projected to be food insecure.
“We are pleased to welcome this impressive group of Board members who will bring new perspectives and ideas to the table,” said Kyle Waide, President & CEO of the Atlanta Community Food Bank. “Their dedication to the community and professional experience will help guide us for the next year. I look forward to collaborating with them as we continue to make the Food Bank a critical part of the food ecosystem.”
New Governing Board members include Brett Duke, President, Investment Management at Atlantic Pacific Companies; Diana Ortiz, Chief of Staff to the CEO of Kimberly-Clark Professional; Kelly Bissell, Corporate Vice President at Microsoft Security; Onome Okuma, EVP & Chief Digital Officer at Chick-fil-A Corporate; and Philanthropist Stephanie Russell.
The Food Bank also added new Advisory Board members: Chris Burger is President and CEO of Transform; Teddy Gillen is Principal at EPIC Insurance Brokers; Danny Huffaker is Senior Vice President, Category Management for NAPA Auto Parts; Jon Powell is a Partner at Moore Colson CPAs & Advisors; Jennifer Scott is Vice President of People & Culture at Fifth Group Restaurants; David Smith is Director and Market Leader at BlackRock; and Allison Tanju is Assurance Quality Leader for Forvis Mazars.
About Atlanta Community Food Bank
The Atlanta Community Food Bank works to end hunger with the food, people, and big ideas needed to ensure our neighbors have the nourishment to lead healthy and productive lives. Far too many people in our own community experience hunger every day. Through nearly 700 community-based, nonprofit partners in 29 counties, we help thousands of families, children, and seniors get healthy food every year. Our goal is that all hungry people across metro Atlanta and north Georgia will have access to the nutritious meals they need when they need them. It takes the power of our whole community to make that possible. In 2023, the Atlanta Community Food Bank distributed its one billionth meal. Join us at ACFB.org.
