Porsche earns top spot among luxury brands for new vehicle quality in J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Initial Quality Study

Porsche ranks highest among luxury brands in latest J.D. Power Study

Atlanta, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche has earned the number one ranking in the luxury segment in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS), released Thursday. The IQS Study measures initial vehicle quality during the first 90 days of ownership.

“We are, as a team, proud and grateful to receive this recognition – the result of our relentless commitment to quality and supporting our customers,” said Timo Resch, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America. “Congratulations go out to our incredible network of Porsche Centers across the U.S. who gave their all – striving for every experience to be exceptional.”

IQS tracks problems per one hundred vehicles (PP100). Porsche ranked first in the luxury segment and seventh in the industry overall.

Now in its 38th year, the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Initial Quality Study is based on responses from just under 100,000 buyers and lessees of new 2024 model-year vehicles. The study focuses on ten vehicle categories: infotainment; features, controls and displays; exterior; driving assistance; interior; powertrain; seats; driving experience; climate; and unspecified (unique to repair). The performance rankings are based on data collected between July 2023 through May 2024.

