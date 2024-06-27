Free Webinar: Managing Non-employee Labor in Higher Education

nextSource and Workday VNDLY to Co-host Revolutionizing How Higher Education Engages with and Manages Contingent Labor Webinar

NEW YORK, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nextSource and Workday VNDLY today announced a webinar that will explore Revolutionizing How Higher Education Engages with and Manages Contingent Labor. The webinar will be held on July 17 at 1 p.m. ET. It will focus on the benefits of engaging Managed Service Provider (MSP) and Vendor Management System (VMS) firms to help manage the non-employee workforce in Higher Education.



Our panel of industry experts includes:

Ted Bohlin, Contingent Program Workforce Manager at University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill – Ted has 25+ years of experience at various levels in the MSP/VMS space. He currently runs the MSP/VMS program for UNC-Chapel Hill to oversee spend management and risk mitigation, ensure diversity spend opportunities, and use reporting and analytics to provide metrics-driven solutions.

Greg Gary, VP of Sales and Partnerships at nextSource – Greg has more than 30 years of experience in business development to bring customized solutions to clients by combining Managed Service Provider (MSP) services and Vendor Management Systems (VMS). He’s also responsible for forging strong relationships with the industry’s best service and technology partners.

Tom Kelly, Regional Sales Director at Workday VNDLY – Tom brings more than 15 years of experience in software business development, primarily with Workday. His expertise now lies within the Vendor Management Systems (VMS) space.



“Given the changes within higher education and the desire to create a nimble institution that can adapt, we’re noticing more institutions are finding the best talent may not reside in the state in which the University is located. And, there is just a greater need for non-employees to fill certain roles – from adjuncts to research associates to groundskeepers,” said Tom Kelly, who will serve as webinar host. “Building an extended workforce program in higher education will likely require the outside resources that experienced Managed Services Providers and Vendor Management Systems can provide to alleviate manual processes.”

Through discussion and sharing of real-life experiences, the panel will explore the following topics:

What “common” terminology in the contingent workforce space really means!

What does living in a “boundless skills economy” mean for your institution?

Why is an MSP/VMS partnership beneficial for your college or university?

How do you decide which company will help you reach your goals?

What are some common pitfalls and how can you avoid them?



“There are many benefits an MSP/VMS partnership can provide to colleges and universities,” said Greg Gary, VP of Sales and Partnerships at nextSource. “We help those institutions gain access to a centralized team, provide cost savings, mitigate risk at various levels, and work with their team to deliver actionable insights.”

Visit this page for more information and to register.

About nextSource: nextSource advances the way the world connects with talent. As a privately held, woman-owned business with over 24 years’ experience, nextSource provides a personalized, intelligent approach to workforce solutions driven by high impact, strong results, and continuous growth. We offer innovative workforce solutions that deliver extraordinary service, efficiency, analytical insight, risk mitigation and improved access to talent that enhances a unified workforce. Solutions offerings include Managed Services Provider, Direct Sourcing solutions, Employer of Record services, Independent Contractor Compliance Management, Agent of Record Services, Statement of Work-based Project Services Management and Workforce Consulting and Advisory services. For more information, visit www.nextSource.com.

About University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill: The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is the nation’s first public university that began in 1795. The University is nationally recognized and draws a diverse student body with its innovative teaching, spirit of public service, and ground-breaking research.

About Workday VNDLY: Workday VNDLY is a leading provider of Vendor Management System (VMS) services cloud applications for the contingent workforce. The technology is designed to streamline and optimize the entire lifecycle of today’s contingent labor – from talent acquisition through offboarding.

For more information, contact marketinginfo@nextsource.com or visit our website.